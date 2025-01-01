$28,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
BADLANDS
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
BADLANDS
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$28,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
86,068KM
VIN 3FMCR9D94MRA45167
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Brown/Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P575
- Mileage 86,068 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands Fully Loaded, Adventure Ready!
Take on any terrain in style with this 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands a rugged yet refined SUV that's ready for your next journey. Equipped with 4WD and a powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, this Bronco delivers exceptional performance both on and off the road.
Step inside and enjoy luxury features like leather seats, heated front seats, dual-zone A/C, and power-adjustable front seats. The sunroof/moonroof adds an open-air feel, while the premium sound system, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto keep you connected and entertained wherever you go.
Safety is front and center with features such as a Blind Spot Monitor, Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, and Heated Mirrors. Plus, enjoy everyday convenience with Remote Start, Navigation System, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, and Steering Wheel Controls.
Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!
We are Easton Auto Sales proudly OMVIC certified and a UCDA member. Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville. We pay top dollar for trades, and our 5-star Google rating speaks for itself!
Take on any terrain in style with this 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands a rugged yet refined SUV that's ready for your next journey. Equipped with 4WD and a powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, this Bronco delivers exceptional performance both on and off the road.
Step inside and enjoy luxury features like leather seats, heated front seats, dual-zone A/C, and power-adjustable front seats. The sunroof/moonroof adds an open-air feel, while the premium sound system, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto keep you connected and entertained wherever you go.
Safety is front and center with features such as a Blind Spot Monitor, Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, and Heated Mirrors. Plus, enjoy everyday convenience with Remote Start, Navigation System, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, and Steering Wheel Controls.
Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!
We are Easton Auto Sales proudly OMVIC certified and a UCDA member. Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville. We pay top dollar for trades, and our 5-star Google rating speaks for itself!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Knee airbag
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
WiFi Hotspot
Mechanical
Power Steering
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Illuminated Visor Mirrors
Pass through rear seat
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Single Owner
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Android Audio
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Roof Airbags
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Easton Auto Sales
2013 Chevrolet Spark 1LT 99,182 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
2023 Buick Envision Essense ,AWD, Leather 66,523 KM $32,900 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Elite 4WD, V6, Leather 99,735 KM $25,500 + tax & lic
Email Easton Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-561-XXXX(click to show)
$28,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172
2021 Ford Bronco Sport