2021 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands Fully Loaded, Adventure Ready!

Take on any terrain in style with this 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands a rugged yet refined SUV thats ready for your next journey. Equipped with 4WD and a powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, this Bronco delivers exceptional performance both on and off the road.

Step inside and enjoy luxury features like leather seats, heated front seats, dual-zone A/C, and power-adjustable front seats. The sunroof/moonroof adds an open-air feel, while the premium sound system, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto keep you connected and entertained wherever you go.

Safety is front and center with features such as a Blind Spot Monitor, Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, and Heated Mirrors. Plus, enjoy everyday convenience with Remote Start, Navigation System, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, and Steering Wheel Controls.

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

86,068 KM

Details

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Bronco Sport

BADLANDS

12818827

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

BADLANDS

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
86,068KM
VIN 3FMCR9D94MRA45167

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Brown/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P575
  • Mileage 86,068 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Privacy Glass

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Knee airbag
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Automatic lights
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Illuminated Visor Mirrors
Pass through rear seat
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Single Owner
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Android Audio
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Roof Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-561-5172

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2021 Ford Bronco Sport