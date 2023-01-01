Menu
2021 Ford Edge

66,500 KM

$37,900

+ tax & licensing
$37,900

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

SEL AWD LEATHER

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

  • Listing ID: 10069710
  • Stock #: P95
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J96MBA17205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Wow! here's a sweet SUV. This Ford Edge SEL is loaded with option. It looks great finished in Carbonized Grey Metallic with black heated leather. The large infotainment screen is awesome. Remote start and power liftgate included. Call us today to schedule a test drive. Just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque and only minutes from Kingston and Brockville. ****** WE NEED YOUR TRADE****** We also buy vehicles looking to sell and not buy call us today!!!! 613-561-5172

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

