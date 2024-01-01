$28,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Edge
Titanium AWD
2021 Ford Edge
Titanium AWD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
91,511KM
VIN 2FMPK4K92MBA13926
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Charcoal
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 91,511 KM
Vehicle Description
**2021 Ford Edge Titanium AWD - Silver with Black Leather Interior**
Discover the ultimate in style and sophistication with the 2021 Ford Edge Titanium AWD. Finished in a sleek silver exterior and complemented by a luxurious black leather interior, this SUV offers both elegance and comfort. Powered by a responsive 2.0L engine, it ensures a smooth and dynamic driving experience.
Step inside to find a range of premium features designed to enhance your driving pleasure. The panoramic sunroof adds a touch of open-air luxury, while the heated and cooled seats provide year-round comfort. Enjoy seamless navigation with the advanced system, and keep your vehicle ready to go with the convenient remote start feature. The memory seating allows you to easily adjust and save your preferred seating position, and the lane departure warning system adds an extra layer of safety to your drive.
At Easton Auto Sales, we are dedicated to offering high-quality vehicles and exceptional service. As an OMVIC certified and UCDA member dealership, you can trust in our commitment to transparency and customer satisfaction. We offer top dollar for trade-ins and provide flexible financing options to make your purchase easy and affordable.
Located in Gananoque, just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, we invite you to experience this outstanding vehicle for yourself. Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!
Easton Auto Sales - Where luxury, performance, and customer care come together.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Seating
Leather Interior
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Email Easton Auto Sales
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Call Dealer
613-561-XXXX(click to show)
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172
2021 Ford Edge