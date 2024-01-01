Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>**2021 Ford Edge Titanium AWD - Silver with Black Leather Interior**</div><br /><div><span>Discover the ultimate in style and sophistication with the 2021 Ford Edge Titanium AWD. Finished in a sleek silver exterior and complemented by a luxurious black leather interior, this SUV offers both elegance and comfort. Powered by a responsive 2.0L engine, it ensures a smooth and dynamic driving experience.</span><br></div><br /><div><span>Step inside to find a range of premium features designed to enhance your driving pleasure. The panoramic sunroof adds a touch of open-air luxury, while the heated and cooled seats provide year-round comfort. Enjoy seamless navigation with the advanced system, and keep your vehicle ready to go with the convenient remote start feature. The memory seating allows you to easily adjust and save your preferred seating position, and the lane departure warning system adds an extra layer of safety to your drive.</span><br></div><br /><div><span>At Easton Auto Sales, we are dedicated to offering high-quality vehicles and exceptional service. As an OMVIC certified and UCDA member dealership, you can trust in our commitment to transparency and customer satisfaction. We offer top dollar for trade-ins and provide flexible financing options to make your purchase easy and affordable.</span><br></div><br /><div><span>Located in Gananoque, just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, we invite you to experience this outstanding vehicle for yourself. Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!</span><br></div><br /><div><span>Easton Auto Sales - Where luxury, performance, and customer care come together.</span><br></div>

2021 Ford Edge

91,511 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
91,511KM
VIN 2FMPK4K92MBA13926

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,511 KM

Vehicle Description

**2021 Ford Edge Titanium AWD - Silver with Black Leather Interior**
Discover the ultimate in style and sophistication with the 2021 Ford Edge Titanium AWD. Finished in a sleek silver exterior and complemented by a luxurious black leather interior, this SUV offers both elegance and comfort. Powered by a responsive 2.0L engine, it ensures a smooth and dynamic driving experience.

Step inside to find a range of premium features designed to enhance your driving pleasure. The panoramic sunroof adds a touch of open-air luxury, while the heated and cooled seats provide year-round comfort. Enjoy seamless navigation with the advanced system, and keep your vehicle ready to go with the convenient remote start feature. The memory seating allows you to easily adjust and save your preferred seating position, and the lane departure warning system adds an extra layer of safety to your drive.

At Easton Auto Sales, we are dedicated to offering high-quality vehicles and exceptional service. As an OMVIC certified and UCDA member dealership, you can trust in our commitment to transparency and customer satisfaction. We offer top dollar for trade-ins and provide flexible financing options to make your purchase easy and affordable.

Located in Gananoque, just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, we invite you to experience this outstanding vehicle for yourself. Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!

Easton Auto Sales - Where luxury, performance, and customer care come together.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Seating

Leather Interior

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Easton Auto Sales

Used 2023 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara for sale in Gananoque, ON
2023 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 64,139 KM $44,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara for sale in Gananoque, ON
2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 118,337 KM $34,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer ACTIV AWS for sale in Gananoque, ON
2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer ACTIV AWS 6,102 KM $33,900 + tax & lic

Email Easton Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

Call Dealer

613-561-XXXX

(click to show)

613-561-5172

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Edge