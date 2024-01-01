Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Ford Ranger

62,500 KM

Details

$36,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford Ranger

XLT SuperCrew 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
12026647

2021 Ford Ranger

XLT SuperCrew 4WD

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Contact Seller

$36,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
62,500KM
VIN 1FTER4FH1MLE01223

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P447
  • Mileage 62,500 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Easton Auto Sales

Used 2021 Chevrolet Spark 2LT CVT for sale in Gananoque, ON
2021 Chevrolet Spark 2LT CVT 88,467 KM $17,499 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Gananoque, ON
2018 Toyota Corolla LE 175,445 KM $14,900 + tax & lic
Used 1981 GMC C/K 1500 Regular Cab 2WD for sale in Gananoque, ON
1981 GMC C/K 1500 Regular Cab 2WD 84,411 KM $15,900 + tax & lic

Email Easton Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

Call Dealer

613-561-XXXX

(click to show)

613-561-5172

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,900

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Ranger