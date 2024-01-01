$36,900+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Ranger
XLT SuperCrew 4WD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$36,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
62,500KM
VIN 1FTER4FH1MLE01223
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P447
- Mileage 62,500 KM
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
