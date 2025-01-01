$32,900+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Ranger
XL SuperCrew 4WD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
Used
126,425KM
VIN 1FTER4FH5MLD67402
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P509
- Mileage 126,425 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Ford Ranger XLT - A Perfect Blend of Power and Convenience!
Looking for a reliable and powerful truck? Check out this 2021 Ford Ranger XLT! With its 2.3L, 4-cylinder turbo engine and 10-speed automatic transmission, this truck is ready to tackle any job or adventure. Whether you're hauling gear or cruising the highways, the Ranger's robust capabilities and modern features will keep you comfortable and in control.
Key Features:
This Ford Ranger is not just a truck; its a mobile powerhouse designed to make your life easier and safer. At Easton Auto Sales, we offer a smooth and stress-free buying experience with top-dollar trade-ins and an easy, no-pressure environment.
Why Choose Us?
Call 613-561-5172 today to schedule your test drive and experience this incredible truck for yourself! We look forward to helping you drive away in your new Ford Ranger.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Adaptive Cruise Control
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
4x4
Automatic lights
Pass through rear seat
Driver Side Airbag
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Rear Airbag
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Android Audio
Auto Start or Remote Start
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Roof Airbags
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
2021 Ford Ranger