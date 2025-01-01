Menu
<div><strong>2021 Ford Ranger XLT - A Perfect Blend of Power and Convenience!</strong></div><br /><div>Looking for a reliable and powerful truck? Check out this <strong>2021 Ford Ranger XLT</strong>! With its 2.3L, 4-cylinder turbo engine and 10-speed automatic transmission, this truck is ready to tackle any job or adventure. Whether youre hauling gear or cruising the highways, the Rangers robust capabilities and modern features will keep you comfortable and in control.</div><br /><div><strong>Key Features:</strong></div><ul> <li><strong>Powerful 2.3L Turbocharged Engine</strong></li> <li><strong>10-Speed Automatic Transmission</strong></li> <li><strong>Bed Liner & Tow Hitch</strong> for your hauling needs</li> <li><strong>Rearview Camera & Blind Spot Monitor</strong> for added safety</li> <li><strong>Bluetooth, Android Auto, & Apple CarPlay</strong> for seamless connectivity</li> <li><strong>Lane Departure Warning & Lane Keep Assist</strong> to help keep you on track</li> <li><strong>Cross-Traffic Alert</strong> & <strong>Rear Collision Mitigation</strong> for extra peace of mind</li> <li><strong>Dual A/C</strong> for personalized comfort</li> <li><strong>WiFi Hotspot</strong> and <strong>Smart Device Integration</strong></li> <li><strong>Automatic High Beams</strong> for easier night driving</li> <li><strong>Keyless Entry & Start</strong> for convenience on the go</li> <li><strong>Heated Mirrors</strong> and <strong>Power Windows</strong> for added comfort in any weather</li> </ul><br /><div>This Ford Ranger is not just a truck; its a mobile powerhouse designed to make your life easier and safer. At Easton Auto Sales, we offer a smooth and stress-free buying experience with top-dollar trade-ins and an easy, no-pressure environment.</div><br /><div><strong>Why Choose Us?</strong></div><ul> <li>OMVIC certified and UCDA member</li> <li>Serving Kingston, Brockville, and surrounding areas</li> <li>Check out our 5-star Google rating for customer satisfaction!</li> </ul><br /><div> </div><br /><div>Call <strong>613-561-5172</strong> today to schedule your test drive and experience this incredible truck for yourself! We look forward to helping you drive away in your new Ford Ranger.</div>

Details

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Logo_NoBadges

VIN 1FTER4FH5MLD67402

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P509
  • Mileage 126,425 KM

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Adaptive Cruise Control
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic lights
Pass through rear seat
Driver Side Airbag
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Rear Airbag
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Android Audio
Auto Start or Remote Start
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Roof Airbags

