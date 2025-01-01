$25,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 GMC Terrain
SLE AWD
2021 GMC Terrain
SLE AWD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$25,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
52,817KM
VIN 3GKALTEV5ML359942
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P553
- Mileage 52,817 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 GMC Terrain SLE AWD | Loaded with Comfort & Convenience
Looking for a dependable SUV with modern features and all-weather capability? Check out this 2021 GMC Terrain SLE with a fuel-efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder engine and All-Wheel Drive perfect for year-round Ontario driving.
Enjoy comfort on every drive with a Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seats, Power Locks & Windows, and an Adjustable Steering Wheel for personalized control. Stay safe and confident with features like a Back-up Camera and Cruise Control for those longer highway trips.
This Terrain is ready for its next adventureand it could be yours.
Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule a test drive!
At Easton Auto Sales, were proud to be OMVIC Certified and a UCDA Member, offering peace of mind with every purchase. We're located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville and offer top dollar for your trade-in.
Dont just take our word for itcheck out our 5-star Google rating from happy customers!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Rear Window Wiper
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
5 Passenger
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
Apple Car Play
Single Owner
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Android Audio
Power Rear Door / Hatch
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats
