<div><strong>2021 GMC Terrain SLE AWD | Loaded with Comfort & Convenience</strong></div><br /><div>Looking for a dependable SUV with modern features and all-weather capability? Check out this <strong>2021 GMC Terrain SLE</strong> with a fuel-efficient <strong>1.5L 4-cylinder engine</strong> and <strong>All-Wheel Drive</strong> perfect for year-round Ontario driving.</div><br /><div>Enjoy comfort on every drive with a <strong>Power Driver Seat</strong>, <strong>Heated Front Seats</strong>, <strong>Power Locks & Windows</strong>, and an <strong>Adjustable Steering Wheel</strong> for personalized control. Stay safe and confident with features like a <strong>Back-up Camera</strong> and <strong>Cruise Control</strong> for those longer highway trips.</div><br /><div>This Terrain is ready for its next adventureand it could be yours.</div><br /><div> <strong>Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule a test drive!</strong></div><hr /><br /><div>At <strong>Easton Auto Sales</strong>, were proud to be <strong>OMVIC Certified</strong> and a <strong>UCDA Member</strong>, offering peace of mind with every purchase. Were located just minutes from <strong>Kingston and Brockville</strong> and offer <strong>top dollar for your trade-in</strong>.</div><br /><div>Dont just take our word for it<strong>check out our 5-star Google rating</strong> from happy customers!</div>

12649836

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Used
VIN 3GKALTEV5ML359942

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P553
  • Mileage 52,817 KM

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Rear Window Wiper

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
Apple Car Play
Single Owner
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Android Audio
Power Rear Door / Hatch
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

