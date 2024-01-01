$29,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Honda CR-V
Sport AWD
2021 Honda CR-V
Sport AWD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$29,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
76,662KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HKRW2H43MH239351
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,662 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2021 Honda CR-V Sport, a standout in its class with 76,000 kilometers under its belt. This sleek SUV comes equipped with heated seats and a heated steering wheel, perfect for Canadian winters. Bask in the sunlight through its sunroof, and experience convenience with features like adaptive cruise control, blind zone alert, remote start, and XM radio for endless entertainment options.
At Easton Auto Sales, we pride ourselves on offering quality vehicles. As OMVIC Certified and members of UCDA, your satisfaction and peace of mind are our priorities. Located in Gananoque, just minutes away from Kingston and Brockville, we invite you to contact us at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive today. Discover the excellence of the 2021 Honda CR-V Sport firsthand.
At Easton Auto Sales, we pride ourselves on offering quality vehicles. As OMVIC Certified and members of UCDA, your satisfaction and peace of mind are our priorities. Located in Gananoque, just minutes away from Kingston and Brockville, we invite you to contact us at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive today. Discover the excellence of the 2021 Honda CR-V Sport firsthand.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Easton Auto Sales
2018 Mazda CX-5 Touring AWD 58,124 KM $24,900 + tax & lic
2022 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR AWD 79,702 KM $27,900 + tax & lic
2021 Honda Civic Touring Sedan CVT 28,128 KM $28,900 + tax & lic
Email Easton Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Call Dealer
613-561-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$29,900
+ taxes & licensing
Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172
2021 Honda CR-V