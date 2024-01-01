Menu
<div>Introducing the 2021 Honda CR-V Sport, a standout in its class with 76,000 kilometers under its belt. This sleek SUV comes equipped with heated seats and a heated steering wheel, perfect for Canadian winters. Bask in the sunlight through its sunroof, and experience convenience with features like adaptive cruise control, blind zone alert, remote start, and XM radio for endless entertainment options.</div><br /><div><span>At Easton Auto Sales, we pride ourselves on offering quality vehicles. As OMVIC Certified and members of UCDA, your satisfaction and peace of mind are our priorities. Located in Gananoque, just minutes away from Kingston and Brockville, we invite you to contact us at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive today. Discover the excellence of the 2021 Honda CR-V Sport firsthand.</span><br></div>

76,662 KM

Details Description

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
Sport AWD

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Logo_AccidentFree

Used
76,662KM
VIN 2HKRW2H43MH239351

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,662 KM

Vehicle Description

613-561-5172

