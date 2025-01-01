Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><strong>2021 Honda CR-V Loaded with Features, Ready for the Road!</strong></div><br /><div>Looking for a dependable, stylish, and feature-packed SUV? Check out this <strong>2021 Honda CR-V</strong> with a <strong>1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine</strong>a perfect blend of performance and efficiency. Whether youre commuting, road-tripping, or running errands, this CR-V delivers comfort, safety, and technology every step of the way.</div><br /><div><strong>Vehicle Highlights:</strong></div><ul> <li> <p><strong>Power Tailgate</strong> Easy access to cargo, even with your hands full</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Sunroof</strong> Let in the light and fresh air</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Power Windows & Door Locks</strong></p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Heated Steering Wheel & Heated Front Seats</strong> Stay warm on chilly mornings</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Power Drivers Seat</strong> Personalized comfort at your fingertips</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Steering Wheel Controls</strong> Convenience at your command</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</strong> Stay connected on the go</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Lane Departure Warning & Lane Keep Assist</strong> Peace of mind behind the wheel</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Adaptive Cruise Control</strong> Smarter, safer highway driving</p> </li> </ul><br /><div>This CR-V is clean, well-maintained, and packed with advanced features designed to keep you and your passengers safe and comfortable.</div><br /><div> <strong>Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!</strong><br> We are <strong>OMVIC certified</strong> and proud <strong>UCDA members</strong>, located just minutes from <strong>Kingston and Brockville</strong>.</div><br /><div> <strong>We pay top dollar for trades!</strong><br> <strong>Check out our 5-star Google rating and experience the Easton difference!</strong></div>

2021 Honda CR-V

83,607 KM

Details Description Features

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Honda CR-V

Sport

Watch This Vehicle
12688818

2021 Honda CR-V

Sport

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
83,607KM
VIN 2HKRW2H47MH209981

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P557
  • Mileage 83,607 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Honda CR-V Loaded with Features, Ready for the Road!
Looking for a dependable, stylish, and feature-packed SUV? Check out this 2021 Honda CR-V with a 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder enginea perfect blend of performance and efficiency. Whether you're commuting, road-tripping, or running errands, this CR-V delivers comfort, safety, and technology every step of the way.
Vehicle Highlights:

  • Power Tailgate Easy access to cargo, even with your hands full

  • Sunroof Let in the light and fresh air

  • Power Windows & Door Locks

  • Heated Steering Wheel & Heated Front Seats Stay warm on chilly mornings

  • Power Drivers Seat Personalized comfort at your fingertips

  • Steering Wheel Controls Convenience at your command

  • Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Stay connected on the go

  • Lane Departure Warning & Lane Keep Assist Peace of mind behind the wheel

  • Adaptive Cruise Control Smarter, safer highway driving


This CR-V is clean, well-maintained, and packed with advanced features designed to keep you and your passengers safe and comfortable.
Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!
We are OMVIC certified and proud UCDA members, located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville.
We pay top dollar for trades!
Check out our 5-star Google rating and experience the Easton difference!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Seating

5 Passenger

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

AWD
LED Lights
Lane Departure Alert
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Easton Auto Sales

Used 2021 Honda CR-V Sport for sale in Gananoque, ON
2021 Honda CR-V Sport 83,607 KM $32,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman Crew Cab SWB 4WD for sale in Gananoque, ON
2021 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman Crew Cab SWB 4WD 122,421 KM $31,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30i for sale in Gananoque, ON
2020 BMW X3 xDrive30i 70,987 KM $33,900 + tax & lic

Email Easton Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-561-XXXX

(click to show)

613-561-5172

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2021 Honda CR-V