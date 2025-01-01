$32,900+ taxes & licensing
2021 Honda CR-V
Sport
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$32,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P557
- Mileage 83,607 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a dependable, stylish, and feature-packed SUV? Check out this 2021 Honda CR-V with a 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder enginea perfect blend of performance and efficiency. Whether you're commuting, road-tripping, or running errands, this CR-V delivers comfort, safety, and technology every step of the way.
Vehicle Highlights:
-
Power Tailgate Easy access to cargo, even with your hands full
-
Sunroof Let in the light and fresh air
-
Power Windows & Door Locks
-
Heated Steering Wheel & Heated Front Seats Stay warm on chilly mornings
-
Power Drivers Seat Personalized comfort at your fingertips
-
Steering Wheel Controls Convenience at your command
-
Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Stay connected on the go
-
Lane Departure Warning & Lane Keep Assist Peace of mind behind the wheel
-
Adaptive Cruise Control Smarter, safer highway driving
This CR-V is clean, well-maintained, and packed with advanced features designed to keep you and your passengers safe and comfortable.
Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!
We are OMVIC certified and proud UCDA members, located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville.
We pay top dollar for trades!
Check out our 5-star Google rating and experience the Easton difference!
