2021 Hyundai Elantra
SEL Heated Seats 23,500KM
2021 Hyundai Elantra
SEL Heated Seats 23,500KM
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
23,647KM
Used
VIN KMHLM4AG9MU119678
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 23,647 KM
Vehicle Description
Here's a nice low KM sedan. The Hyundai Elantra is nicely equipped including heated seat, automatic transmission, lane departure warning, Apple CarPlay and much more. This sedan is excellent on fuel. Come check out this low KM sedan today! Call us to schedule a test drive. Just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque. Minutes from Kingston and Brockville. WE NEED YOUR TRADE! 613-561-5172
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
2021 Hyundai Elantra