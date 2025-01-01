Menu
<p><strong>2021 Hyundai Palisade Luxury AWD Fully Loaded, 7-Passenger Comfort</strong></p><p>Discover premium family driving in this <strong>2021 Hyundai Palisade Luxury AWD</strong>, a stylish, spacious, and exceptionally well-equipped SUV. Powered by a smooth <strong>3.8L V6</strong>, this Palisade delivers confidence in all weather with its All-Wheel Drive system, while offering impressive comfort and technology throughout.</p><p>Step inside to find <strong>luxurious leather seating</strong> for seven, <strong>heated and cooled front seats</strong>, <strong>heated rear seats</strong>, a <strong>heated steering wheel</strong>, and <strong>dual power front seats</strong>. Stay connected with <strong>Android Auto</strong> and <strong>Apple CarPlay</strong>, while the <strong>premium sound system</strong> and <strong>navigation</strong> enhance every drive. Safety comes first with advanced features including <strong>Lane Departure Warning</strong>, <strong>Lane Keeping Assist</strong>, <strong>Blind Spot Monitor</strong>, and a <strong>Back-Up Camera</strong>. Enjoy added convenience with a <strong>sunroof</strong>, <strong>power liftgate</strong>, <strong>dual-zone A/C</strong>, <strong>heated mirrors</strong>, and <strong>steering wheel controls</strong>.</p><p>This Palisade has everything you needcomfort, capability, and class.</p><p> </p><p> <strong>Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!</strong><br> We are <strong>OMVIC certified</strong> and proud <strong>UCDA members</strong>. Located just minutes from <strong>Kingston and Brockville</strong>.<br> <strong>We pay top dollar for trades!</strong><br> Dont forget to check out our <strong>5-star Google rating</strong>!</p>

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Used
111,987KM
VIN KM8R3DHE1MU318144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P644
  • Mileage 111,987 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Interior

Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Illuminated Visor Mirrors
Smart Device Integration

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats

Windows

MOONROOF

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Aux in
LED Lights
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Android Audio
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Roof Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
