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<p>Heres a professional dealership description you can use on your website:</p><p><strong>2021 Hyundai Palisade Ultimate Calligraphy AWD Luxury, Technology & Confidence Combined</strong></p><p>Experience premium comfort and advanced technology in this stunning <strong>2021 Hyundai Palisade Ultimate Calligraphy AWD</strong>, powered by a smooth and capable <strong>3.8L V6 engine</strong> paired with Hyundais intelligent <strong>All-Wheel Drive system</strong>.</p><p>Step inside the luxurious <strong>Ultimate Calligraphy</strong> cabin and enjoy premium <strong>Nappa leather seating</strong> with <strong>heated and ventilated front seats</strong>, <strong>second-row captains chairs</strong>, and a convenient <strong>power-folding third row</strong>. Comfort comes standard with a <strong>heated leather-wrapped steering wheel</strong>, <strong>tri-zone automatic climate control</strong>, and <strong>power front seats</strong>.</p><p>Stay connected and entertained with a <strong>12.3-inch digital driver display</strong> and <strong>10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system</strong> featuring <strong>full-colour navigation</strong>, <strong>Apple CarPlay</strong>, <strong>Android Auto</strong>, <strong>Bluetooth</strong>, <strong>wireless charging</strong>, and a premium <strong>12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system</strong>. Additional conveniences include <strong>remote start</strong> and a <strong>back-up camera</strong>.</p><p>Hyundais impressive suite of safety and driver-assistance technologies helps keep you confident behind the wheel. Features include a <strong>surround-view camera system</strong>, <strong>head-up display</strong>, <strong>driver attention monitor</strong>, <strong>rear-seat reminder</strong>, <strong>automatic emergency braking</strong>, <strong>blind-spot monitoring</strong>, and innovative <strong>Highway Driving Assist</strong> technology for enhanced highway driving confidence.</p><p>Dont miss your opportunity to own one of the most refined and well-equipped SUVs on the road today.</p><p><strong>Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive.</strong></p><p>We are <strong>OMVIC Certified</strong> and a proud <strong>UCDA Member</strong>. Conveniently located just minutes from <strong>Kingston and Brockville</strong>. We pay <strong>top dollar for trades</strong>, and invite you to check out our <strong>5-Star Google Rating</strong> and see why customers trust Easton Auto Sales for their next vehicle.</p>

2021 Hyundai PALISADE

97,450 KM

Details Description Features

$30,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Hyundai PALISADE

ULTIMATE CALLIGRAPHY AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14206430

2021 Hyundai PALISADE

ULTIMATE CALLIGRAPHY AWD

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

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Contact Seller
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$30,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
97,450KM
VIN KM8R5DHE4MU334350

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,450 KM

Vehicle Description

Here's a professional dealership description you can use on your website:

2021 Hyundai Palisade Ultimate Calligraphy AWD Luxury, Technology & Confidence Combined

Experience premium comfort and advanced technology in this stunning 2021 Hyundai Palisade Ultimate Calligraphy AWD, powered by a smooth and capable 3.8L V6 engine paired with Hyundai's intelligent All-Wheel Drive system.

Step inside the luxurious Ultimate Calligraphy cabin and enjoy premium Nappa leather seating with heated and ventilated front seats, second-row captain's chairs, and a convenient power-folding third row. Comfort comes standard with a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, tri-zone automatic climate control, and power front seats.

Stay connected and entertained with a 12.3-inch digital driver display and 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring full-colour navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, wireless charging, and a premium 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. Additional conveniences include remote start and a back-up camera.

Hyundai's impressive suite of safety and driver-assistance technologies helps keep you confident behind the wheel. Features include a surround-view camera system, head-up display, driver attention monitor, rear-seat reminder, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, and innovative Highway Driving Assist technology for enhanced highway driving confidence.

Don't miss your opportunity to own one of the most refined and well-equipped SUVs on the road today.

Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive.

We are OMVIC Certified and a proud UCDA Member. Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville. We pay top dollar for trades, and invite you to check out our 5-Star Google Rating and see why customers trust Easton Auto Sales for their next vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Wireless Charger

Safety

Side Airbags
Dual front airbags

Exterior

Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

AWD
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Power Folding Seats
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Rear Airbag
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Android Audio
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
HUD / Heads Up or Windshield Display
Roof Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
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$30,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2021 Hyundai PALISADE