$30,900+ taxes & licensing
2021 Hyundai PALISADE
ULTIMATE CALLIGRAPHY AWD
2021 Hyundai PALISADE
ULTIMATE CALLIGRAPHY AWD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$30,900
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 97,450 KM
Vehicle Description
Here's a professional dealership description you can use on your website:
2021 Hyundai Palisade Ultimate Calligraphy AWD Luxury, Technology & Confidence Combined
Experience premium comfort and advanced technology in this stunning 2021 Hyundai Palisade Ultimate Calligraphy AWD, powered by a smooth and capable 3.8L V6 engine paired with Hyundai's intelligent All-Wheel Drive system.
Step inside the luxurious Ultimate Calligraphy cabin and enjoy premium Nappa leather seating with heated and ventilated front seats, second-row captain's chairs, and a convenient power-folding third row. Comfort comes standard with a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, tri-zone automatic climate control, and power front seats.
Stay connected and entertained with a 12.3-inch digital driver display and 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring full-colour navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, wireless charging, and a premium 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. Additional conveniences include remote start and a back-up camera.
Hyundai's impressive suite of safety and driver-assistance technologies helps keep you confident behind the wheel. Features include a surround-view camera system, head-up display, driver attention monitor, rear-seat reminder, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, and innovative Highway Driving Assist technology for enhanced highway driving confidence.
Don't miss your opportunity to own one of the most refined and well-equipped SUVs on the road today.
Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive.
We are OMVIC Certified and a proud UCDA Member. Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville. We pay top dollar for trades, and invite you to check out our 5-Star Google Rating and see why customers trust Easton Auto Sales for their next vehicle.
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