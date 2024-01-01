$29,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
Preferred AWD w/Premium Package
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
$29,900
+ taxes & licensing
53,453KM
Used
VIN 5NMS3DAJ3MH313967
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,453 KM
Vehicle Description
Here's a nice low KM SUV. This Santa Fe AWD is very nicely equipped. Includes power seat, heated seats, heated steering wheel, remote start and much more. Only 53,500KM. This SUV is excellent condition. Call us today to schedule a test drive. Just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque. Minutes from Kingston and Brockville. WE NEED YOUR TRADE!! 613-561-5172
OMVIC Certified and UCDA member
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
