2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

70,340 KM

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

Laredo E 4WD

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

70,340KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10069713
  • Stock #: P96
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG0MC576520

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,340 KM

Vehicle Description

Looks great in black! Heated seats, apple carplay, remote start, power seats, power liftgate are just a few of the features of this beautiful Jeep. Schedule a test drive today. Just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque. Minutes from Kingston and Brockville. 613-561-5172 *****WE NEED YOUR TRADE***** previous daily rental

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

