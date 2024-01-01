$28,900+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Sedona
SX
2021 Kia Sedona
SX
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$28,900
+ taxes & licensing
130,500KM
Used
VIN KNDMC5C1XM6676470
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # P295
- Mileage 130,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for the perfect family vehicle? Look no further than this stunning 2021 Kia Sedona SX in a sleek blue finish, now available at Easton Auto Sales! With its impressive features and pristine condition, this minivan is ready to elevate your driving experience.
Key Features:
- Power sliding doors for easy access
- Heated seats and steering wheel for ultimate comfort
- Blind zone alert to enhance safety
- Sunroof for a touch of luxury
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for seamless connectivity
- Power seats for personalized comfort
- New tires, plus winter tires on rims included
- Local one-owner trade, ensuring quality and reliability
- Mileage: 130,000km
Conveniently located just seconds from the 401 in Gananoque, and only minutes away from Kingston and Brockville, Easton Auto Sales is your trusted destination for top-quality used vehicles. As an OMVIC Certified and UCDA member, you can shop with confidence knowing you're in good hands.
Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity! Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule a test drive and experience the excellence of the 2021 Kia Sedona SX for yourself. Hurry, it won't last long!
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
