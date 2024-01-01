Menu
Account
Sign In
<div> Looking for the perfect family vehicle? Look no further than this stunning 2021 Kia Sedona SX in a sleek blue finish, now available at Easton Auto Sales! With its impressive features and pristine condition, this minivan is ready to elevate your driving experience.</div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div> Key Features:</div><br /><div>- Power sliding doors for easy access</div><br /><div>- Heated seats and steering wheel for ultimate comfort</div><br /><div>- Blind zone alert to enhance safety</div><br /><div>- Sunroof for a touch of luxury</div><br /><div>- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for seamless connectivity</div><br /><div>- Power seats for personalized comfort</div><br /><div>- New tires, plus winter tires on rims included</div><br /><div>- Local one-owner trade, ensuring quality and reliability</div><br /><div>- Mileage: 130,000km</div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div> Conveniently located just seconds from the 401 in Gananoque, and only minutes away from Kingston and Brockville, Easton Auto Sales is your trusted destination for top-quality used vehicles. As an OMVIC Certified and UCDA member, you can shop with confidence knowing youre in good hands.</div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div> Dont miss out on this incredible opportunity! Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule a test drive and experience the excellence of the 2021 Kia Sedona SX for yourself. Hurry, it wont last long!</div>

2021 Kia Sedona

130,500 KM

Details Description

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Kia Sedona

SX

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Kia Sedona

SX

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

  1. 11219879
  2. 11219879
  3. 11219879
  4. 11219879
  5. 11219879
  6. 11219879
  7. 11219879
  8. 11219879
  9. 11219879
  10. 11219879
  11. 11219879
  12. 11219879
  13. 11219879
  14. 11219879
  15. 11219879
  16. 11219879
  17. 11219879
  18. 11219879
  19. 11219879
  20. 11219879
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
130,500KM
Used
VIN KNDMC5C1XM6676470

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P295
  • Mileage 130,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for the perfect family vehicle? Look no further than this stunning 2021 Kia Sedona SX in a sleek blue finish, now available at Easton Auto Sales! With its impressive features and pristine condition, this minivan is ready to elevate your driving experience.


Key Features:
- Power sliding doors for easy access
- Heated seats and steering wheel for ultimate comfort
- Blind zone alert to enhance safety
- Sunroof for a touch of luxury
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for seamless connectivity
- Power seats for personalized comfort
- New tires, plus winter tires on rims included
- Local one-owner trade, ensuring quality and reliability
- Mileage: 130,000km


Conveniently located just seconds from the 401 in Gananoque, and only minutes away from Kingston and Brockville, Easton Auto Sales is your trusted destination for top-quality used vehicles. As an OMVIC Certified and UCDA member, you can shop with confidence knowing you're in good hands.


Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity! Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule a test drive and experience the excellence of the 2021 Kia Sedona SX for yourself. Hurry, it won't last long!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Easton Auto Sales

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE winter tires on rims included for sale in Gananoque, ON
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE winter tires on rims included 126,399 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda HR-V EX-L w/Navigation 4WD CVT for sale in Gananoque, ON
2016 Honda HR-V EX-L w/Navigation 4WD CVT 169,120 KM $16,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru Outback Convenience for sale in Gananoque, ON
2021 Subaru Outback Convenience 115,001 KM $25,900 + tax & lic

Email Easton Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

Call Dealer

613-561-XXXX

(click to show)

613-561-5172

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Sedona