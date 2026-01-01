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<p><span>The 2021 Mazda CX-30 GS AWD delivers the perfect blend of sporty performance, premium comfort, and advanced safety. Powered by a responsive 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with Mazdas confidence-inspiring All-Wheel Drive system, this stylish SUV is ready for everything from your daily commute to weekend adventures.</span></p><p>Inside, youll enjoy a refined cabin featuring leather seating, a power sunroof, heated steering wheel, and heated side mirrors to keep you comfortable in every season. Stay connected with Bluetooth and smart device integration, while steering wheel-mounted controls keep everything conveniently within reach. The back-up camera and Blind Spot Monitor provide added confidence on the road, and bright LED headlights ensure excellent visibility day or night. Power windows, power locks, power mirrors, air conditioning, and an extra set of tires add even more value and convenience.</p><p>If youre looking for a compact SUV that offers premium features, outstanding reliability, and all-weather capability, this Mazda CX-30 GS is an excellent choice.</p><p>Call us today to schedule a test drive!</p><p><strong>Easton Auto Sales</strong><br> <strong>613-561-5172</strong></p><p>We are <strong>OMVIC certified</strong> and a <strong>UCDA member</strong>. Conveniently located just minutes from <strong>Kingston and Brockville</strong>. We pay <strong>top dollar for trades</strong>, and dont forget to check out our <strong>5-star Google rating!</strong></p>

2021 Mazda CX-30

49,101 KM

Details Description Features

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2021 Mazda CX-30

GS AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14444422

2021 Mazda CX-30

GS AWD

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

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Used
49,101KM
VIN 3MVDMBCL2MM261915

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P769
  • Mileage 49,101 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Mazda CX-30 GS AWD delivers the perfect blend of sporty performance, premium comfort, and advanced safety. Powered by a responsive 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with Mazda's confidence-inspiring All-Wheel Drive system, this stylish SUV is ready for everything from your daily commute to weekend adventures.

Inside, you'll enjoy a refined cabin featuring leather seating, a power sunroof, heated steering wheel, and heated side mirrors to keep you comfortable in every season. Stay connected with Bluetooth and smart device integration, while steering wheel-mounted controls keep everything conveniently within reach. The back-up camera and Blind Spot Monitor provide added confidence on the road, and bright LED headlights ensure excellent visibility day or night. Power windows, power locks, power mirrors, air conditioning, and an extra set of tires add even more value and convenience.

If you're looking for a compact SUV that offers premium features, outstanding reliability, and all-weather capability, this Mazda CX-30 GS is an excellent choice.

Call us today to schedule a test drive!

Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172

We are OMVIC certified and a UCDA member. Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville. We pay top dollar for trades, and don't forget to check out our 5-star Google rating!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Aux in
LED Lights
2 keys
Extra Set of Tires
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Roof Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
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Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2021 Mazda CX-30