$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-30
GS AWD
2021 Mazda CX-30
GS AWD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P769
- Mileage 49,101 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Mazda CX-30 GS AWD delivers the perfect blend of sporty performance, premium comfort, and advanced safety. Powered by a responsive 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with Mazda's confidence-inspiring All-Wheel Drive system, this stylish SUV is ready for everything from your daily commute to weekend adventures.
Inside, you'll enjoy a refined cabin featuring leather seating, a power sunroof, heated steering wheel, and heated side mirrors to keep you comfortable in every season. Stay connected with Bluetooth and smart device integration, while steering wheel-mounted controls keep everything conveniently within reach. The back-up camera and Blind Spot Monitor provide added confidence on the road, and bright LED headlights ensure excellent visibility day or night. Power windows, power locks, power mirrors, air conditioning, and an extra set of tires add even more value and convenience.
If you're looking for a compact SUV that offers premium features, outstanding reliability, and all-weather capability, this Mazda CX-30 GS is an excellent choice.
Call us today to schedule a test drive!
Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172
We are OMVIC certified and a UCDA member. Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville. We pay top dollar for trades, and don't forget to check out our 5-star Google rating!
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