Make it Yours
2021 Nissan Rogue
SV Sunroof
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
24,280KM
Used
VIN 5N1AT3BA9MC763802
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 24,280 KM
Vehicle Description
Here's a sweet SUV. This Rogue is equipped with a panoramic sunroof, heated seat, remote start, heated steering wheel and much more. This one owner vehicle only has 24,500km and is accident free with a clean CarFax report. Call us today to schedule a test drive. Just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque and minutes from Kingston and Brockville. WE NEED YOUR TRADE. 613-561-5172.
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
