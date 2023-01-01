Menu
Heres a sweet SUV. This Rogue is equipped with a panoramic sunroof, heated seat, remote start, heated steering wheel and much more. This one owner vehicle only has 24,500km and is accident free with a clean CarFax report. Call us today to schedule a test drive. Just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque and minutes from Kingston and Brockville. WE NEED YOUR TRADE. 613-561-5172.

2021 Nissan Rogue

24,280 KM

Details Description

$30,900

+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Rogue

SV Sunroof

2021 Nissan Rogue

SV Sunroof

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Logo_AccidentFree

$30,900

+ taxes & licensing

24,280KM
Used
VIN 5N1AT3BA9MC763802

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,280 KM

Vehicle Description

Here's a sweet SUV. This Rogue is equipped with a panoramic sunroof, heated seat, remote start, heated steering wheel and much more. This one owner vehicle only has 24,500km and is accident free with a clean CarFax report. Call us today to schedule a test drive. Just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque and minutes from Kingston and Brockville. WE NEED YOUR TRADE. 613-561-5172.

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

$30,900

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2021 Nissan Rogue