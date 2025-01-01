$25,900+ taxes & licensing
2021 Nissan Rogue
SV
2021 Nissan Rogue
SV
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$25,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P543
- Mileage 89,856 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish, reliable SUV with all the right features? Check out this 2021 Nissan Rogue SV in excellent condition! Powered by a fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and equipped with Front-Wheel Drive, this SUV delivers a smooth, confident rideperfect for commuting or weekend getaways.
Key Features Include:
-
Panoramic Roof Let the light in and enjoy the view
-
Back-Up Camera & Blind Spot Monitor Drive with added confidence
-
Heated Front Seats & Heated Mirrors Stay comfortable in colder weather
-
Dual-Zone A/C Personalized climate control for driver and passenger
-
Power Driver Seat & Steering Wheel Controls Convenience at your fingertips
-
Satellite Radio & Bluetooth Stay connected and entertained
-
Smart Device Integration Seamless connectivity for your smartphone
-
Lane Departure Warning & Lane Keep Assist Advanced driver assistance for added safety
At Easton Auto Sales, were proud to offer top-quality pre-owned vehicles. We are OMVIC certified and a UCDA member, committed to honesty and transparency.
Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville
Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!
We pay top dollar for trades!
Check out our 5-star Google rating and buy with confidence!
