2021 Nissan Rogue

89,856 KM

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing
SV

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Used
89,856KM
VIN 5N1AT3BA6MC730580

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P543
  • Mileage 89,856 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Nissan Rogue SV Feature-Packed & Road-Ready!
Looking for a stylish, reliable SUV with all the right features? Check out this 2021 Nissan Rogue SV in excellent condition! Powered by a fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and equipped with Front-Wheel Drive, this SUV delivers a smooth, confident rideperfect for commuting or weekend getaways.
Key Features Include:

  • Panoramic Roof Let the light in and enjoy the view

  • Back-Up Camera & Blind Spot Monitor Drive with added confidence

  • Heated Front Seats & Heated Mirrors Stay comfortable in colder weather

  • Dual-Zone A/C Personalized climate control for driver and passenger

  • Power Driver Seat & Steering Wheel Controls Convenience at your fingertips

  • Satellite Radio & Bluetooth Stay connected and entertained

  • Smart Device Integration Seamless connectivity for your smartphone

  • Lane Departure Warning & Lane Keep Assist Advanced driver assistance for added safety


At Easton Auto Sales, were proud to offer top-quality pre-owned vehicles. We are OMVIC certified and a UCDA member, committed to honesty and transparency.
Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville
Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!
We pay top dollar for trades!
Check out our 5-star Google rating and buy with confidence!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Automatic lights
Accident Free
Illuminated Visor Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
LED Lights
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Air Conditioning A/C
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Roof Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172

