<div><strong>2021 Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman Crew Cab HEMI Power | Ready to Work</strong></div><br /><div>Tough, capable, and built to perform this <strong>2021 Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman Crew Cab</strong> is equipped with the legendary <strong>5.7L HEMI V8</strong>, delivering impressive power whether youre hauling, towing, or cruising the open road.</div><br /><div>This truck is loaded with practical features including <strong>power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, a back-up camera, cruise control, and steering wheel-mounted controls</strong>, making it both a dependable workhorse and a comfortable daily driver.</div><br /><div> <strong>HEMI 5.7L V8 Power</strong><br> <strong>Back-Up Camera</strong><br> <strong>Spacious Crew Cab</strong><br> <strong>OMVIC Certified Dealer</strong><br> <strong>UCDA Member</strong></div><br /><div>Were just minutes from <strong>Kingston and Brockville</strong> and proudly offer <strong>top dollar for trade-ins</strong>. Dont forget to <strong>check out our 5-star Google rating</strong> our customer service speaks for itself!</div><br /><div><strong>Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!</strong></div><br /><div>Your next truck is ready when you are.</div>

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

122,421 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
12684843

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Used
122,421KM
VIN 3C6RR7KT3MG685794

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P518A
  • Mileage 122,421 KM

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

4x4
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Aux in
2 keys
Single Owner
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Roof Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

