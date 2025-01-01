$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
Tradesman Crew Cab SWB 4WD
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
Tradesman Crew Cab SWB 4WD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
122,421KM
VIN 3C6RR7KT3MG685794
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P518A
- Mileage 122,421 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman Crew Cab HEMI Power | Ready to Work
Tough, capable, and built to perform this 2021 Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman Crew Cab is equipped with the legendary 5.7L HEMI V8, delivering impressive power whether you're hauling, towing, or cruising the open road.
This truck is loaded with practical features including power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, a back-up camera, cruise control, and steering wheel-mounted controls, making it both a dependable workhorse and a comfortable daily driver.
HEMI 5.7L V8 Power
Back-Up Camera
Spacious Crew Cab
OMVIC Certified Dealer
UCDA Member
Were just minutes from Kingston and Brockville and proudly offer top dollar for trade-ins. Dont forget to check out our 5-star Google rating our customer service speaks for itself!
Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!
Your next truck is ready when you are.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Seating
5 Passenger
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
4x4
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Aux in
2 keys
Single Owner
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Roof Airbags
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172
2021 RAM 1500 Classic