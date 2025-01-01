$25,900+ taxes & licensing
2022 Buick Encore GX
Preferred AWD ,1.3 L Turbo, 3cyl.
2022 Buick Encore GX
Preferred AWD ,1.3 L Turbo, 3cyl.
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$25,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
59,488KM
VIN KL4MMCSL0NB056279
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P586
- Mileage 59,488 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Buick Encore GX Preferred AWD | Turbocharged Performance & Premium Comfort!
Looking for a stylish, versatile, and reliable SUV? Check out this 2022 Buick Encore GX Preferred with All-Wheel Drive and a fuel-efficient 1.3L turbocharged 3-cylinder engine the perfect blend of power and economy!
This Encore GX comes fully equipped with:
Don't miss your chance to own this well-maintained, feature-packed SUV!
Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive.
We are OMVIC certified and proud members of the UCDA, giving you peace of mind with every purchase. Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, and we pay top dollar for trades.
Check out our 5-star Google rating trusted by drivers across the region!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Seating
5 Passenger
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
2022 Buick Encore GX