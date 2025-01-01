Menu
<div><strong>2022 Buick Encore GX Preferred AWD | Turbocharged Performance & Premium Comfort!</strong></div><br /><div>Looking for a stylish, versatile, and reliable SUV? Check out this <strong>2022 Buick Encore GX Preferred</strong> with <strong>All-Wheel Drive</strong> and a fuel-efficient <strong>1.3L turbocharged 3-cylinder engine</strong> the perfect blend of power and economy!</div><br /><div>This Encore GX comes fully equipped with:</div><ul> <li> <p><strong>All-Wheel Drive</strong> confidence in any weather</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>A/C</strong> stay cool and comfortable</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Back-Up Camera</strong> park and reverse with ease</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Heated Front Seats & Heated Side Mirrors</strong> winter-ready convenience</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Steering Wheel Controls</strong> keep your focus on the road</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Power Windows & Locks</strong> effortless everyday use</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Cruise Control</strong> relax on those longer drives</p> </li> </ul><br /><div>Dont miss your chance to own this well-maintained, feature-packed SUV!</div><br /><div> <strong>Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172</strong> to schedule your test drive.</div><br /><div>We are <strong>OMVIC certified</strong> and proud <strong>members of the UCDA</strong>, giving you peace of mind with every purchase. Conveniently located just minutes from <strong>Kingston and Brockville</strong>, and we <strong>pay top dollar for trades</strong>.</div><br /><div> <strong>Check out our 5-star Google rating</strong> trusted by drivers across the region!</div>

2022 Buick Encore GX

59,488 KM

Details Description Features

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Buick Encore GX

Preferred AWD ,1.3 L Turbo, 3cyl.

12909269

2022 Buick Encore GX

Preferred AWD ,1.3 L Turbo, 3cyl.

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
59,488KM
VIN KL4MMCSL0NB056279

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P586
  • Mileage 59,488 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-561-5172

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2022 Buick Encore GX