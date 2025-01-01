$36,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Chevrolet Express
2500 Cargo
2022 Chevrolet Express
2500 Cargo
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$36,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
65,427KM
VIN 1GCWGAFP8N1200528
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # P552
- Mileage 65,427 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Chevrolet Express 2500 Cargo Van Clean, Capable, and Ready for Work!
Get the job done with this reliable and well-equipped 2022 Chevrolet Express 2500 Cargo Van. Featuring a strong 4.3L V6 engine and rear-wheel drive (RWD), this van delivers the performance and durability your business needs.
Comfort and convenience come standard with Power Locks, Power Windows, Air Conditioning, and a Back-Up Camera to make driving and parking easier. With ample cargo space, it's perfect for contractors, delivery services, or any business on the move.
Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172 to schedule a test drive!
Were proud to be OMVIC certified and a UCDA member, offering you peace of mind and a commitment to honest, reliable service. Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, we also pay top dollar for trades.
Check out our 5-star Google rating and experience the Easton Auto Sales difference!
Get the job done with this reliable and well-equipped 2022 Chevrolet Express 2500 Cargo Van. Featuring a strong 4.3L V6 engine and rear-wheel drive (RWD), this van delivers the performance and durability your business needs.
Comfort and convenience come standard with Power Locks, Power Windows, Air Conditioning, and a Back-Up Camera to make driving and parking easier. With ample cargo space, it's perfect for contractors, delivery services, or any business on the move.
Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172 to schedule a test drive!
Were proud to be OMVIC certified and a UCDA member, offering you peace of mind and a commitment to honest, reliable service. Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, we also pay top dollar for trades.
Check out our 5-star Google rating and experience the Easton Auto Sales difference!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Power Door Locks
Seating
2 PASSENGER
Additional Features
Accident Free
2 keys
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Easton Auto Sales
2019 Chevrolet Trax LS FWD , Set of Snow Tires 40,488 KM $18,900 + tax & lic
2019 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD 84,214 KM $28,900 + tax & lic
2024 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks 17,403 KM $37,900 + tax & lic
Email Easton Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-561-XXXX(click to show)
$36,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172
2022 Chevrolet Express