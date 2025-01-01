Menu
<div><strong>2022 Chevrolet Express 2500 Cargo Van Clean, Capable, and Ready for Work!</strong></div><br /><div>Get the job done with this reliable and well-equipped <strong>2022 Chevrolet Express 2500 Cargo Van</strong>. Featuring a strong <strong>4.3L V6 engine</strong> and <strong>rear-wheel drive (RWD)</strong>, this van delivers the performance and durability your business needs.</div><br /><div>Comfort and convenience come standard with <strong>Power Locks</strong>, <strong>Power Windows</strong>, <strong>Air Conditioning</strong>, and a <strong>Back-Up Camera</strong> to make driving and parking easier. With ample cargo space, its perfect for contractors, delivery services, or any business on the move.</div><br /><div> <strong>Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172 to schedule a test drive!</strong></div><br /><div>Were proud to be <strong>OMVIC certified</strong> and a <strong>UCDA member</strong>, offering you peace of mind and a commitment to honest, reliable service. Conveniently located just minutes from <strong>Kingston</strong> and <strong>Brockville</strong>, we also <strong>pay top dollar for trades</strong>.</div><br /><div> <strong>Check out our 5-star Google rating</strong> and experience the Easton Auto Sales difference!</div><br /><div><br></div>

2022 Chevrolet Express

65,427 KM

$36,900

+ taxes & licensing
12657981

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Logo_NoBadges

Used
65,427KM
VIN 1GCWGAFP8N1200528

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # P552
  • Mileage 65,427 KM

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Power Door Locks

Seating

2 PASSENGER

Additional Features

Accident Free
2 keys
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax

