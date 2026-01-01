$38,888+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom 4WD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$38,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P619
- Mileage 48,515 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD Custom 4WD Ready to Work. Built to Impress.
Get the job done in style and comfort with this 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 LTD Custom a rugged and well-equipped full-size pickup thats built for both work and weekend adventures.
Key Features:
2.7L 4-Cylinder Turbo Engine
4-Wheel Drive (4WD)
6-Passenger Seating
Back-Up Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Satellite Radio & Smart Device Integration
WiFi Hotspot Capability
Rear A/C Vents
Power Door Locks, Windows, and Mirrors
Cruise Control & Power Outlet
Exterior & Utility:
Bed Liner
Tonneau Cover
Running Boards
Bumper Steps
Heated Side Mirrors
Whether you're hauling gear, heading to the job site, or just cruising with the family, this Silverado combines capability, tech, and comfort in one solid package.
Easton Auto Sales Just minutes from Kingston and Brockville
OMVIC Certified | UCDA Member
Top Dollar Paid for Trades
Check Out Our 5-Star Google Rating!
Call 613-561-5172 today to schedule your test drive!
Vehicle Features
