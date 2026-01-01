Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD Custom 4WD Ready to Work. Built to Impress.</strong></p><p>Get the job done in style and comfort with this <strong>2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 LTD Custom</strong> a rugged and well-equipped full-size pickup thats built for both work and weekend adventures.</p><p><strong>Key Features:</strong></p><ul> <li> <p><strong>2.7L 4-Cylinder Turbo Engine</strong></p> </li> <li> <p><strong>4-Wheel Drive (4WD)</strong></p> </li> <li> <p><strong>6-Passenger Seating</strong></p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Back-Up Camera</strong></p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Bluetooth Connectivity</strong></p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Satellite Radio & Smart Device Integration</strong></p> </li> <li> <p><strong>WiFi Hotspot Capability</strong></p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Rear A/C Vents</strong></p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Power Door Locks, Windows, and Mirrors</strong></p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Cruise Control & Power Outlet</strong></p> </li> </ul><p><strong>Exterior & Utility:</strong></p><ul> <li> <p><strong>Bed Liner</strong></p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Tonneau Cover</strong></p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Running Boards</strong></p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Bumper Steps</strong></p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Heated Side Mirrors</strong></p> </li> </ul><p>Whether youre hauling gear, heading to the job site, or just cruising with the family, this Silverado combines capability, tech, and comfort in one solid package.</p><p> <strong>Easton Auto Sales</strong> Just minutes from <strong>Kingston and Brockville</strong><br> <strong>OMVIC Certified</strong> | <strong>UCDA Member</strong><br> <strong>Top Dollar Paid for Trades</strong><br> <strong>Check Out Our 5-Star Google Rating!</strong><br> <strong>Call 613-561-5172 today to schedule your test drive!</strong></p>

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

48,515 KM

Details Description Features

$38,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
13498079

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom 4WD

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

  1. 13498079.776728121?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=33333
  2. 13498079
  3. 13498079
  4. 13498079
  5. 13498079
  6. 13498079
  7. 13498079
  8. 13498079
  9. 13498079
  10. 13498079
  11. 13498079
  12. 13498079
  13. 13498079
  14. 13498079
  15. 13498079
  16. 13498079
  17. 13498079
  18. 13498079
  19. 13498079
  20. 13498079
  21. 13498079
  22. 13498079
  23. 13498079
  24. 13498079
  25. 13498079
  26. 13498079
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
48,515KM
VIN 3GCPYBEK8NG174964

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P619
  • Mileage 48,515 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD Custom 4WD Ready to Work. Built to Impress.

Get the job done in style and comfort with this 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 LTD Custom a rugged and well-equipped full-size pickup thats built for both work and weekend adventures.

Key Features:

  • 2.7L 4-Cylinder Turbo Engine

  • 4-Wheel Drive (4WD)

  • 6-Passenger Seating

  • Back-Up Camera

  • Bluetooth Connectivity

  • Satellite Radio & Smart Device Integration

  • WiFi Hotspot Capability

  • Rear A/C Vents

  • Power Door Locks, Windows, and Mirrors

  • Cruise Control & Power Outlet

Exterior & Utility:

  • Bed Liner

  • Tonneau Cover

  • Running Boards

  • Bumper Steps

  • Heated Side Mirrors

Whether you're hauling gear, heading to the job site, or just cruising with the family, this Silverado combines capability, tech, and comfort in one solid package.

Easton Auto Sales Just minutes from Kingston and Brockville
OMVIC Certified | UCDA Member
Top Dollar Paid for Trades
Check Out Our 5-Star Google Rating!
Call 613-561-5172 today to schedule your test drive!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

6 PASSENGER

Exterior

Step Bumper
Privacy Glass

Additional Features

4x4
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Pass through rear seat
Aux in
2 keys
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Running Boards / Rails
Roof Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Easton Auto Sales

Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 4WD for sale in Gananoque, ON
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 4WD 48,515 KM $38,888 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Journey SXT AWD for sale in Gananoque, ON
2017 Dodge Journey SXT AWD 65,150 KM $16,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 GMC Savana G2500 Cargo RWD, 135
2023 GMC Savana G2500 Cargo RWD, 135" 25,306 KM $35,900 + tax & lic

Email Easton Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-561-XXXX

(click to show)

613-561-5172

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500