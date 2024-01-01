$23,900+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LT
2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LT
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$23,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
51,774KM
VIN KL79MPSL6NB075290
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P452
- Mileage 51,774 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-XXXX(click to show)
$23,900
+ taxes & licensing
Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172
2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer