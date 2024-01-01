Menu
2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

51,774 KM

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT

12055084

2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Logo_AccidentFree

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
51,774KM
VIN KL79MPSL6NB075290

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P452
  • Mileage 51,774 KM

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Daytime Running Lights

Dual Climate Control

Telescopic Steering Wheel

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer