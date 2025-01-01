$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Honda CR-V
Touring
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Light Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P560
- Mileage 32,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable, stylish, and fully loaded SUV? Check out this 2022 Honda CR-V Touring AWD perfect for your daily commute or weekend road trips!
Powered by a 1.5L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine with 190 horsepower, this all-wheel-drive SUV offers a smooth, confident ride in all weather conditions. The Touring trim comes with an impressive list of features, including:
-
Blind Spot Information System for safer lane changes
-
Panoramic Moonroof to enjoy the open sky
-
Power Tailgate for easy loading and unloading
-
Power Doors, Windows, and Mirrors for added convenience
-
Memory Seat & Power Front Seats for ultimate driving comfort
-
Heated Steering Wheel & Steering Wheel Controls for comfort and control
-
Leather Interior for a premium feel
-
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto for seamless smartphone connectivity
-
Bluetooth for hands-free communication and streaming
This CR-V is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!
Easton Auto Sales OMVIC certified and proud UCDA member, located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville.
We offer top dollar for trades and are proud of our 5-star Google rating.
Dont miss out this one wont last long!
Easton Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
