2022 Honda CR-V Touring AWD Loaded with Features, Ready for Adventure!

Looking for a reliable, stylish, and fully loaded SUV? Check out this 2022 Honda CR-V Touring AWD perfect for your daily commute or weekend road trips!

Powered by a 1.5L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine with 190 horsepower, this all-wheel-drive SUV offers a smooth, confident ride in all weather conditions. The Touring trim comes with an impressive list of features, including:

  • Blind Spot Information System for safer lane changes
  • Panoramic Moonroof to enjoy the open sky
  • Power Tailgate for easy loading and unloading
  • Power Doors, Windows, and Mirrors for added convenience
  • Memory Seat & Power Front Seats for ultimate driving comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel & Steering Wheel Controls for comfort and control
  • Leather Interior for a premium feel
  • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto for seamless smartphone connectivity
  • Bluetooth for hands-free communication and streaming

This CR-V is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.

Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!
Easton Auto Sales OMVIC certified and proud UCDA member, located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville.

We offer top dollar for trades and are proud of our 5-star Google rating.

Dont miss out this one wont last long!

2022 Honda CR-V

32,000 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Honda CR-V

Touring

2022 Honda CR-V

Touring

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
32,000KM
VIN 2HKRW2H9XNH212872

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Light Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P560
  • Mileage 32,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
LED Lights
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Power Rear Door / Hatch

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-561-5172

