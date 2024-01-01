Menu
This Kona looks great finished in Blue. AWD, heated seats, automatic transmission, rear vision camera, remote start and much more!! Call us today to schedule a test drive. Just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque. Minutes from Kingston and Brockville. WE NEED YOUR TRADE. 

OMVIC Certified and UCDA member
Easton Auto Sales INC
613-561-5172

2022 Hyundai KONA

76,029 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai KONA

SE AWD Heated seats

2022 Hyundai KONA

SE AWD Heated seats

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

76,029KM
Used
VIN KM8K2CAB0NU765421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,029 KM

Vehicle Description

This Kona looks great finished in Blue. AWD, heated seats, automatic transmission, rear vision camera, remote start and much more!! Call us today to schedule a test drive. Just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque. Minutes from Kingston and Brockville. WE NEED YOUR TRADE.


OMVIC Certified and UCDA member
Easton Auto Sales INC
613-561-5172

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2022 Hyundai KONA