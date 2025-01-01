$24,900+ taxes & licensing
2022 Hyundai Tucson
SEL
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$24,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
96,380KM
VIN KM8JB3AE5NU152474
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P548
- Mileage 96,380 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Hyundai Tucson Essential Modern, Efficient, and Packed with Value!
Get behind the wheel of this reliable and stylish 2022 Hyundai Tucson Essential FWD a practical compact SUV that delivers comfort, performance, and great fuel economy. Powered by a responsive 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, its the perfect choice for commuting, running errands, or weekend getaways.
Key Features Include:
With its clean design and well-appointed interior, the Tucson Essential offers everything you need in a modern SUV without breaking the bank.
Easton Auto Sales Were OMVIC certified and a proud UCDA member, just minutes from Kingston and Brockville.
Call 613-561-5172 today to schedule your test drive!
We pay top dollar for trades!
Check out our 5-star Google rating and see why our customers keep coming back!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Seating
5 Passenger
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax
