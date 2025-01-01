Menu
<div><strong>2022 Hyundai Tucson Essential Modern, Efficient, and Packed with Value!</strong></div><br /><div>Get behind the wheel of this reliable and stylish <strong>2022 Hyundai Tucson Essential FWD</strong> a practical compact SUV that delivers comfort, performance, and great fuel economy. Powered by a responsive <strong>2.5L 4-cylinder engine</strong>, its the perfect choice for commuting, running errands, or weekend getaways.</div><br /><div><strong>Key Features Include:</strong></div><ul> <li> <p>Front-Wheel Drive</p> </li> <li> <p>Air Conditioning</p> </li> <li> <p>Heated Front Seats</p> </li> <li> <p>Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors</p> </li> <li> <p>Cruise Control</p> </li> <li> <p>Back-Up Camera</p> </li> </ul><br /><div>With its clean design and well-appointed interior, the Tucson Essential offers everything you need in a modern SUV without breaking the bank.</div><br /><div> <strong>Easton Auto Sales</strong> Were OMVIC certified and a proud UCDA member, just minutes from Kingston and Brockville.</div><br /><div> <strong>Call 613-561-5172 today to schedule your test drive!</strong><br> <strong>We pay top dollar for trades!</strong><br> <strong>Check out our 5-star Google rating and see why our customers keep coming back!</strong></div>

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax

