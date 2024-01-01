Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Welcome to Easton Auto Sales, your premier destination for exceptional pre-owned vehicles in Gananoque. Introducing our latest addition: the 2022 Nissan Altima SR AWD Midnight Edition. This stunning sedan, with a distinctive Midnight exterior, has been meticulously maintained and driven just 79,000 kilometers, ensuring reliability and performance.</div><br /><div><span>Step inside to discover a refined interior featuring heated seats and steering wheel, perfect for those chilly Canadian winters. Enjoy added convenience with remote start and the luxury of a sunroof, enhancing your driving experience with every journey.</span><br></div><br /><div><span>Located mere minutes from Kingston and Brockville, Easton Auto Sales offers convenience and quality. As an OMVIC certified dealer and proud member of the UCDA, we uphold the highest standards of customer service and transparency.</span><br></div><br /><div><span>Contact us today at 613-561-5172 to learn more about this exceptional 2022 Nissan Altima SR AWD Midnight Edition and schedule your test drive. Trust Easton Auto Sales to find your perfect vehicle effortlessly.</span><br></div>

2022 Nissan Altima

79,702 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Nissan Altima

2.5 SR AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Nissan Altima

2.5 SR AWD

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

  1. 11407660
  2. 11407660
  3. 11407660
  4. 11407660
  5. 11407660
  6. 11407660
  7. 11407660
  8. 11407660
  9. 11407660
  10. 11407660
  11. 11407660
  12. 11407660
  13. 11407660
  14. 11407660
  15. 11407660
  16. 11407660
  17. 11407660
  18. 11407660
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
79,702KM
VIN 1N4BL4CW2NN302929

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,702 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to Easton Auto Sales, your premier destination for exceptional pre-owned vehicles in Gananoque. Introducing our latest addition: the 2022 Nissan Altima SR AWD Midnight Edition. This stunning sedan, with a distinctive Midnight exterior, has been meticulously maintained and driven just 79,000 kilometers, ensuring reliability and performance.
Step inside to discover a refined interior featuring heated seats and steering wheel, perfect for those chilly Canadian winters. Enjoy added convenience with remote start and the luxury of a sunroof, enhancing your driving experience with every journey.

Located mere minutes from Kingston and Brockville, Easton Auto Sales offers convenience and quality. As an OMVIC certified dealer and proud member of the UCDA, we uphold the highest standards of customer service and transparency.

Contact us today at 613-561-5172 to learn more about this exceptional 2022 Nissan Altima SR AWD Midnight Edition and schedule your test drive. Trust Easton Auto Sales to find your perfect vehicle effortlessly.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Easton Auto Sales

Used 2022 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR AWD for sale in Gananoque, ON
2022 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR AWD 79,702 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda Civic Touring Sedan CVT for sale in Gananoque, ON
2021 Honda Civic Touring Sedan CVT 28,128 KM $28,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD Leather for sale in Gananoque, ON
2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD Leather 89,780 KM $30,900 + tax & lic

Email Easton Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

Call Dealer

613-561-XXXX

(click to show)

613-561-5172

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

Contact Seller
2022 Nissan Altima