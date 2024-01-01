$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Nissan Altima
2.5 SR AWD
2022 Nissan Altima
2.5 SR AWD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
79,702KM
VIN 1N4BL4CW2NN302929
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,702 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Easton Auto Sales, your premier destination for exceptional pre-owned vehicles in Gananoque. Introducing our latest addition: the 2022 Nissan Altima SR AWD Midnight Edition. This stunning sedan, with a distinctive Midnight exterior, has been meticulously maintained and driven just 79,000 kilometers, ensuring reliability and performance.
Step inside to discover a refined interior featuring heated seats and steering wheel, perfect for those chilly Canadian winters. Enjoy added convenience with remote start and the luxury of a sunroof, enhancing your driving experience with every journey.
Located mere minutes from Kingston and Brockville, Easton Auto Sales offers convenience and quality. As an OMVIC certified dealer and proud member of the UCDA, we uphold the highest standards of customer service and transparency.
Contact us today at 613-561-5172 to learn more about this exceptional 2022 Nissan Altima SR AWD Midnight Edition and schedule your test drive. Trust Easton Auto Sales to find your perfect vehicle effortlessly.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Easton Auto Sales
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
