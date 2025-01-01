Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><strong>2022 Toyota RAV4 Trail AWD - Adventure-Ready and Fully Equipped!</strong></div><br /><div>The <strong>2022 Toyota RAV4 Trail AWD</strong> is the perfect combination of rugged capability and modern comfort. Whether youre heading out on a weekend adventure or navigating daily commutes, this RAV4 has the features you need to enjoy the journey.</div><br /><div>Key Features Include:</div><ul> <li><strong>AWD</strong> for confident handling in all weather conditions</li> <li><strong>Sunroof</strong> to let in natural light and fresh air</li> <li><strong>Back-Up Camera</strong> for safe and easy parking</li> <li><strong>Blind Spot Monitor</strong> to keep you aware of your surroundings</li> <li><strong>Bluetooth</strong> for seamless hands-free connectivity</li> <li><strong>Heated Front Seats</strong> and <strong>Heated Steering Wheel</strong> to keep you warm</li> <li><strong>Heated Mirrors</strong> for improved visibility in colder weather</li> <li><strong>Keyless Entry</strong> and <strong>Keyless Start</strong> for convenience</li> <li><strong>Power Driver Seat</strong> for customized comfort</li> <li><strong>Power Liftgate</strong> for easy access to the cargo area</li> <li><strong>Dual A/C</strong> to keep everyone comfortable</li> <li><strong>Automatic Highbeams</strong> for improved night driving</li> <li><strong>Pass-Through Rear Seat</strong> for added cargo flexibility</li> <li><strong>Android Auto</strong> and <strong>Apple CarPlay</strong> for seamless smartphone integration</li> <li><strong>Cargo Shade</strong> to protect your belongings</li> <li><strong>Steering Wheel Controls</strong> for easy access to key functions</li> <li><strong>Rain Sensing Wipers</strong> for automatic adjustment in rainy conditions</li> </ul><br /><div>At <strong>Easton Auto Sales</strong>, we are OMVIC certified and a proud UCDA member, ensuring you get a trustworthy and stress-free car buying experience. Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, we make it easy for you to test drive this outstanding vehicle.</div><br /><div> </div><br /><div>We offer top dollar for trades and are proud of our <strong>5-star Google rating</strong> for providing exceptional customer service. <strong>Call us today at 613-561-5172</strong> to schedule your test drive and see why the <strong>2022 Toyota RAV4 Trail</strong> is the perfect vehicle for your lifestyle!</div>

2022 Toyota RAV4

47,813 KM

Details Description Features

$40,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota RAV4

TRAIL AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12202552

2022 Toyota RAV4

TRAIL AWD

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$40,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
47,813KM
VIN 2T3J1RFV6NW248636

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray/Light Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P490
  • Mileage 47,813 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Toyota RAV4 Trail AWD - Adventure-Ready and Fully Equipped!
The 2022 Toyota RAV4 Trail AWD is the perfect combination of rugged capability and modern comfort. Whether you're heading out on a weekend adventure or navigating daily commutes, this RAV4 has the features you need to enjoy the journey.
Key Features Include:
  • AWD for confident handling in all weather conditions
  • Sunroof to let in natural light and fresh air
  • Back-Up Camera for safe and easy parking
  • Blind Spot Monitor to keep you aware of your surroundings
  • Bluetooth for seamless hands-free connectivity
  • Heated Front Seats and Heated Steering Wheel to keep you warm
  • Heated Mirrors for improved visibility in colder weather
  • Keyless Entry and Keyless Start for convenience
  • Power Driver Seat for customized comfort
  • Power Liftgate for easy access to the cargo area
  • Dual A/C to keep everyone comfortable
  • Automatic Highbeams for improved night driving
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat for added cargo flexibility
  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for seamless smartphone integration
  • Cargo Shade to protect your belongings
  • Steering Wheel Controls for easy access to key functions
  • Rain Sensing Wipers for automatic adjustment in rainy conditions

At Easton Auto Sales, we are OMVIC certified and a proud UCDA member, ensuring you get a trustworthy and stress-free car buying experience. Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, we make it easy for you to test drive this outstanding vehicle.

We offer top dollar for trades and are proud of our 5-star Google rating for providing exceptional customer service. Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive and see why the 2022 Toyota RAV4 Trail is the perfect vehicle for your lifestyle!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Privacy Glass

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Illuminated Visor Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
LED Lights
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Rear Airbag
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Android Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Easton Auto Sales

Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 TRAIL AWD for sale in Gananoque, ON
2022 Toyota RAV4 TRAIL AWD 47,813 KM $40,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Blazer 3LT AWD True North for sale in Gananoque, ON
2019 Chevrolet Blazer 3LT AWD True North 108,987 KM $28,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Buick Encore Sport Touring AWD for sale in Gananoque, ON
2017 Buick Encore Sport Touring AWD 101,762 KM $14,900 + tax & lic

Email Easton Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

Call Dealer

613-561-XXXX

(click to show)

613-561-5172

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$40,900

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota RAV4