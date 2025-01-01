$40,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Toyota RAV4
TRAIL AWD
2022 Toyota RAV4
TRAIL AWD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$40,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
47,813KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T3J1RFV6NW248636
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray/Light Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P490
- Mileage 47,813 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2022 Toyota RAV4 Trail AWD - Adventure-Ready and Fully Equipped!
The 2022 Toyota RAV4 Trail AWD is the perfect combination of rugged capability and modern comfort. Whether you're heading out on a weekend adventure or navigating daily commutes, this RAV4 has the features you need to enjoy the journey.
Key Features Include:
At Easton Auto Sales, we are OMVIC certified and a proud UCDA member, ensuring you get a trustworthy and stress-free car buying experience. Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, we make it easy for you to test drive this outstanding vehicle.
We offer top dollar for trades and are proud of our 5-star Google rating for providing exceptional customer service. Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive and see why the 2022 Toyota RAV4 Trail is the perfect vehicle for your lifestyle!
The 2022 Toyota RAV4 Trail AWD is the perfect combination of rugged capability and modern comfort. Whether you're heading out on a weekend adventure or navigating daily commutes, this RAV4 has the features you need to enjoy the journey.
Key Features Include:
- AWD for confident handling in all weather conditions
- Sunroof to let in natural light and fresh air
- Back-Up Camera for safe and easy parking
- Blind Spot Monitor to keep you aware of your surroundings
- Bluetooth for seamless hands-free connectivity
- Heated Front Seats and Heated Steering Wheel to keep you warm
- Heated Mirrors for improved visibility in colder weather
- Keyless Entry and Keyless Start for convenience
- Power Driver Seat for customized comfort
- Power Liftgate for easy access to the cargo area
- Dual A/C to keep everyone comfortable
- Automatic Highbeams for improved night driving
- Pass-Through Rear Seat for added cargo flexibility
- Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for seamless smartphone integration
- Cargo Shade to protect your belongings
- Steering Wheel Controls for easy access to key functions
- Rain Sensing Wipers for automatic adjustment in rainy conditions
At Easton Auto Sales, we are OMVIC certified and a proud UCDA member, ensuring you get a trustworthy and stress-free car buying experience. Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, we make it easy for you to test drive this outstanding vehicle.
We offer top dollar for trades and are proud of our 5-star Google rating for providing exceptional customer service. Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive and see why the 2022 Toyota RAV4 Trail is the perfect vehicle for your lifestyle!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
WiFi Hotspot
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Illuminated Visor Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
LED Lights
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Rear Airbag
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Android Audio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Easton Auto Sales
2022 Toyota RAV4 TRAIL AWD 47,813 KM $40,900 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Blazer 3LT AWD True North 108,987 KM $28,900 + tax & lic
2017 Buick Encore Sport Touring AWD 101,762 KM $14,900 + tax & lic
Email Easton Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Call Dealer
613-561-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$40,900
+ taxes & licensing
Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172
2022 Toyota RAV4