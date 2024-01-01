$30,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 Buick Encore GX
Select AWD
2023 Buick Encore GX
Select AWD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$30,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
30,509KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KL4MMESL9PB154693
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P396
- Mileage 30,509 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Easton Auto Sales
2016 Hyundai Tucson SE w/Preferred Package AWD 99,500 KM $16,900 + tax & lic
2023 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks 500KM 500 KM $38,900 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Forte EX 55,254 KM $17,900 + tax & lic
Email Easton Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Call Dealer
613-561-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$30,900
+ taxes & licensing
Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172
2023 Buick Encore GX