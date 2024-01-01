Menu
2023 Buick Encore GX

30,509 KM

Details Features

$30,900

+ tax & licensing
Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Used
30,509KM
VIN KL4MMESL9PB154693

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P396
  • Mileage 30,509 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

