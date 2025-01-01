Menu
<div><strong>2023 Buick Encore GX Preferred AWD | Turbocharged Comfort & Connectivity</strong></div><br /><div>Looking for a compact SUV that offers style, performance, and all-weather capability? Check out this <strong>2023 Buick Encore GX Preferred</strong> with <strong>All-Wheel Drive</strong> and a fuel-efficient <strong>1.3L Turbocharged 3-Cylinder Engine</strong>perfect for handling Ontarios roads in any season!</div><br /><div>This well-equipped model includes:</div><ul> <li> <p><strong>Automatic Transmission & AWD</strong></p> </li> <li> <p><strong>A/C</strong> for those hot summer days</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Back-Up Camera</strong> for added safety</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Power Liftgate</strong> for convenience on the go</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Cruise Control</strong> for effortless highway driving</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Satellite Radio</strong>, <strong>Bluetooth</strong>, <strong>Apple CarPlay</strong> & <strong>Android Auto</strong> for seamless connectivity</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Heated Front Seats</strong> and <strong>Driver Power Seat</strong> for premium comfort</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors</strong> for everyday ease</p> </li> </ul><br /><div>Whether youre commuting, road-tripping, or running errands, the Encore GX delivers versatility, technology, and comfort in one sleek package.</div><br /><div> <strong>Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172</strong> to schedule your test drive.<br> We are <strong>OMVIC certified</strong> and proud <strong>UCDA members</strong>, offering a transparent and trustworthy buying experience.<br> We also <strong>pay top dollar for trades</strong>!<br> Check out our <strong>5-star Google rating</strong> and buy with confidence.</div><br /><div> Conveniently located just minutes from <strong>Kingston</strong> and <strong>Brockville</strong>.</div>

2023 Buick Encore GX

34,465 KM

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Buick Encore GX

Preferred AWD

12964946

2023 Buick Encore GX

Preferred AWD

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Logo_AccidentFree

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
34,465KM
VIN KL4MMCSLXPB147319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P592
  • Mileage 34,465 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Onstar

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Apple Car Play
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Android Audio
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-561-5172

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2023 Buick Encore GX