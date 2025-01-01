$27,900+ taxes & licensing
2023 Buick Encore GX
Preferred AWD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$27,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P592
- Mileage 34,465 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a compact SUV that offers style, performance, and all-weather capability? Check out this 2023 Buick Encore GX Preferred with All-Wheel Drive and a fuel-efficient 1.3L Turbocharged 3-Cylinder Engineperfect for handling Ontarios roads in any season!
This well-equipped model includes:
-
Automatic Transmission & AWD
-
A/C for those hot summer days
-
Back-Up Camera for added safety
-
Power Liftgate for convenience on the go
-
Cruise Control for effortless highway driving
-
Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto for seamless connectivity
-
Heated Front Seats and Driver Power Seat for premium comfort
-
Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors for everyday ease
Whether youre commuting, road-tripping, or running errands, the Encore GX delivers versatility, technology, and comfort in one sleek package.
Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive.
We are OMVIC certified and proud UCDA members, offering a transparent and trustworthy buying experience.
We also pay top dollar for trades!
Check out our 5-star Google rating and buy with confidence.
Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville.
Vehicle Features
Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172