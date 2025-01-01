Menu
<div><strong>2023 Buick Envision Essence AWD Fully Loaded & Ready to Go!</strong></div><br /><div>Experience comfort, performance, and style with this <strong>2023 Buick Envision Essence AWD</strong>. Powered by a <strong>2.0L 4-cylinder engine</strong>, this luxury SUV offers a smooth and responsive drive, whether youre cruising the highway or navigating city streets.</div><br /><div><strong>Vehicle Highlights:</strong></div><ul> <li> <p><strong>All-Wheel Drive</strong> for confident handling in all conditions</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Leather Interior</strong> premium comfort and style</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Navigation Package</strong> never miss a turn</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Back-Up Camera</strong> for added safety</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Bluetooth & Satellite Radio</strong> stay connected and entertained</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Heated & Power Front Seats</strong> comfort at your fingertips</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Remote Start & Dual-Zone A/C</strong> convenience all year round</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Power Windows, Mirrors, Locks, and Rear Door</strong></p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Cruise Control</strong>, <strong>OnStar</strong>, and much more</p> </li> </ul><br /><div>This Envision is in excellent condition and comes fully equipped with everything you need for a safe and enjoyable driving experience.</div><br /><div> <strong>Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172</strong> to schedule your test drive.</div><br /><div>We are <strong>OMVIC certified</strong> and proud <strong>UCDA members</strong>, offering you peace of mind with every purchase.</div><br /><div>Located just minutes from <strong>Kingston and Brockville</strong>, we also <strong>pay top dollar for trades</strong>!</div><br /><div> <strong>Check out our 5-star Google rating</strong> quality vehicles and trusted service.</div>

2023 Buick Envision

43,177 KM

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Buick Envision

Essense AWD

12964949

2023 Buick Envision

Essense AWD

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
43,177KM
VIN LRBFZPR47PD121673

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P595
  • Mileage 43,177 KM

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Onstar
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Seating

5 Passenger

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-561-5172

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2023 Buick Envision