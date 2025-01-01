$32,900+ taxes & licensing
2023 Buick Envision
Essense AWD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$32,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P595
- Mileage 43,177 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience comfort, performance, and style with this 2023 Buick Envision Essence AWD. Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, this luxury SUV offers a smooth and responsive drive, whether you're cruising the highway or navigating city streets.
Vehicle Highlights:
-
All-Wheel Drive for confident handling in all conditions
-
Leather Interior premium comfort and style
-
Navigation Package never miss a turn
-
Back-Up Camera for added safety
-
Bluetooth & Satellite Radio stay connected and entertained
-
Heated & Power Front Seats comfort at your fingertips
-
Remote Start & Dual-Zone A/C convenience all year round
-
Power Windows, Mirrors, Locks, and Rear Door
-
Cruise Control, OnStar, and much more
This Envision is in excellent condition and comes fully equipped with everything you need for a safe and enjoyable driving experience.
Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive.
We are OMVIC certified and proud UCDA members, offering you peace of mind with every purchase.
Located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, we also pay top dollar for trades!
Check out our 5-star Google rating quality vehicles and trusted service.
