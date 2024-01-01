Menu
2023 Chevrolet Malibu LT 50,000KM Heated Seats Remote Start Lane Departure Excellent Value

Get behind the wheel of this 2023 Chevrolet Malibu LT, offering a perfect combination of comfort, technology, and style. With just 50,000KM on the odometer, this sedan is in excellent condition and ready for many more miles of driving enjoyment.

Equipped with popular features like heated seats for those chilly mornings, remote start for added convenience, and lane departure warning for extra safety, this Malibu is a great choice for anyone looking for a modern, reliable vehicle with plenty of amenities.

At Easton Auto Sales, we are OMVIC certified and a proud member of the UCDA, ensuring a smooth and trustworthy buying experience. Located in Gananoque, just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, we offer top dollar for trade-ins and have a wide selection of quality vehicles.

Visit us today and experience this outstanding Chevrolet Malibu for yourself!

2023 Chevrolet Malibu

50,954 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Malibu

1LT

11948268

2023 Chevrolet Malibu

1LT

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Logo_NoBadges

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
50,954KM
VIN 1G1ZD5ST7PF162661

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,954 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

