<div>**2023 Ford Escape ST-Line - Grey with Black Interior**</div><br /><div><span>Experience the thrill of driving with this striking 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line. Finished in a sleek grey exterior with a bold black interior highlighted by eye-catching red stitching, this SUV stands out with its sporty and sophisticated design. Powered by a responsive 1.5L engine, it delivers a dynamic driving experience thats perfect for both city commutes and open-road adventures.</span><br></div><br /><div><span>Inside, youll find an array of premium features designed for comfort and convenience. Enjoy the warmth of heated seats on chilly days, and seamlessly navigate your routes with the advanced navigation system. The remote start feature allows you to prepare your vehicle before you even step outside, ensuring youre ready to go in any weather. Safety is a priority with advanced technologies like blind zone alert and lane departure warning, providing added confidence on every drive.</span><br></div><br /><div><span>At Easton Auto Sales, we pride ourselves on delivering exceptional customer service and quality vehicles. As an OMVIC certified and UCDA member dealership, you can trust in our commitment to excellence. We offer top dollar for trade-ins and provide flexible financing options to meet your needs.</span><br></div><br /><div><span>Located in Gananoque, just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, were here to help you find your perfect vehicle. Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!</span><br></div><br /><div><span>Easton Auto Sales - Where style, performance, and customer satisfaction come together.</span><br></div>

2023 Ford Escape

45,950 KM

$31,900

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Escape

ST-Line AWD

2023 Ford Escape

ST-Line AWD

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
45,950KM
VIN 1FMCU9MN8PUA44550

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,950 KM

Experience the thrill of driving with this striking 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line. Finished in a sleek grey exterior with a bold black interior highlighted by eye-catching red stitching, this SUV stands out with its sporty and sophisticated design. Powered by a responsive 1.5L engine, it delivers a dynamic driving experience thats perfect for both city commutes and open-road adventures.

Inside, youll find an array of premium features designed for comfort and convenience. Enjoy the warmth of heated seats on chilly days, and seamlessly navigate your routes with the advanced navigation system. The remote start feature allows you to prepare your vehicle before you even step outside, ensuring youre ready to go in any weather. Safety is a priority with advanced technologies like blind zone alert and lane departure warning, providing added confidence on every drive.

At Easton Auto Sales, we pride ourselves on delivering exceptional customer service and quality vehicles. As an OMVIC certified and UCDA member dealership, you can trust in our commitment to excellence. We offer top dollar for trade-ins and provide flexible financing options to meet your needs.

Located in Gananoque, just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, we're here to help you find your perfect vehicle. Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!

Easton Auto Sales - Where style, performance, and customer satisfaction come together.

Cruise Control

Child Safety Locks

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-XXXX

613-561-5172

