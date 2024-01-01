$31,900+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Escape
ST-Line AWD
2023 Ford Escape
ST-Line AWD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$31,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
45,950KM
VIN 1FMCU9MN8PUA44550
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,950 KM
Vehicle Description
**2023 Ford Escape ST-Line - Grey with Black Interior**
Experience the thrill of driving with this striking 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line. Finished in a sleek grey exterior with a bold black interior highlighted by eye-catching red stitching, this SUV stands out with its sporty and sophisticated design. Powered by a responsive 1.5L engine, it delivers a dynamic driving experience thats perfect for both city commutes and open-road adventures.
Inside, youll find an array of premium features designed for comfort and convenience. Enjoy the warmth of heated seats on chilly days, and seamlessly navigate your routes with the advanced navigation system. The remote start feature allows you to prepare your vehicle before you even step outside, ensuring youre ready to go in any weather. Safety is a priority with advanced technologies like blind zone alert and lane departure warning, providing added confidence on every drive.
At Easton Auto Sales, we pride ourselves on delivering exceptional customer service and quality vehicles. As an OMVIC certified and UCDA member dealership, you can trust in our commitment to excellence. We offer top dollar for trade-ins and provide flexible financing options to meet your needs.
Located in Gananoque, just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, we're here to help you find your perfect vehicle. Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!
Easton Auto Sales - Where style, performance, and customer satisfaction come together.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Email Easton Auto Sales
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Call Dealer
613-561-XXXX(click to show)
$31,900
+ taxes & licensing
Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172
2023 Ford Escape