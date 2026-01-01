Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Discover the perfect balance of versatility, efficiency, and modern technology with this 2023 Ford Escape Active AWD. Powered by a fuel-efficient 1.5L Turbo 3-cylinder engine and equipped with All-Wheel Drive, this SUV is ready to handle your daily commute, family adventures, and everything in between.</p><p>The Escape Active offers a comfortable and practical interior with a power drivers seat, power windows, power locks, and a power liftgate for added convenience. Stay connected and on course with the built-in navigation system, Bluetooth connectivity, satellite radio, and steering-friendly technology designed to make every drive more enjoyable. Cruise control and a back-up camera provide added confidence and convenience whether youre travelling on the highway or parking in tight spaces.</p><p>With its stylish design, capable AWD performance, and impressive list of features, this 2023 Ford Escape Active is an excellent choice for drivers looking for a dependable and well-equipped SUV.</p><p>Call <strong>Easton Auto Sales</strong> today at <strong>613-561-5172</strong> to schedule your test drive.</p><p>We are <strong>OMVIC certified</strong> and a proud <strong>UCDA member</strong>. Conveniently located just minutes from <strong>Kingston and Brockville</strong>. We pay <strong>top dollar for trades</strong>, and dont forget to check out our <strong>5-star Google rating</strong>!</p>

2023 Ford Escape

64,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Ford Escape

Active AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14489797

2023 Ford Escape

Active AWD

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

  1. 14489797
  2. 14489797
  3. 14489797
  4. 14489797
  5. 14489797
  6. 14489797
  7. 14489797
  8. 14489797
  9. 14489797
  10. 14489797
  11. 14489797
  12. 14489797
  13. 14489797
  14. 14489797
  15. 14489797
  16. 14489797
  17. 14489797
  18. 14489797
  19. 14489797
  20. 14489797
  21. 14489797
  22. 14489797
  23. 14489797
  24. 14489797
  25. 14489797
  26. 14489797
  27. 14489797
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
64,000KM
VIN 1FMCU9GNXPUA92269

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P764
  • Mileage 64,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the perfect balance of versatility, efficiency, and modern technology with this 2023 Ford Escape Active AWD. Powered by a fuel-efficient 1.5L Turbo 3-cylinder engine and equipped with All-Wheel Drive, this SUV is ready to handle your daily commute, family adventures, and everything in between.

The Escape Active offers a comfortable and practical interior with a power driver's seat, power windows, power locks, and a power liftgate for added convenience. Stay connected and on course with the built-in navigation system, Bluetooth connectivity, satellite radio, and steering-friendly technology designed to make every drive more enjoyable. Cruise control and a back-up camera provide added confidence and convenience whether you're travelling on the highway or parking in tight spaces.

With its stylish design, capable AWD performance, and impressive list of features, this 2023 Ford Escape Active is an excellent choice for drivers looking for a dependable and well-equipped SUV.

Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive.

We are OMVIC certified and a proud UCDA member. Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville. We pay top dollar for trades, and don't forget to check out our 5-star Google rating!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Rear Window Wiper

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Single Owner
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Easton Auto Sales

Used 2025 Chevrolet Trax LT for sale in Gananoque, ON
2025 Chevrolet Trax LT 19,859 KM $27,900 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz Ultimate AWD for sale in Gananoque, ON
2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz Ultimate AWD 41,066 KM $37,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Buick Encore Sport Touring AWD for sale in Gananoque, ON
2019 Buick Encore Sport Touring AWD 98,024 KM $15,900 + tax & lic

Email Easton Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-561-XXXX

(click to show)

613-561-5172

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2023 Ford Escape