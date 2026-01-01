$24,900+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Escape
Active AWD
2023 Ford Escape
Active AWD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$24,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P764
- Mileage 64,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect balance of versatility, efficiency, and modern technology with this 2023 Ford Escape Active AWD. Powered by a fuel-efficient 1.5L Turbo 3-cylinder engine and equipped with All-Wheel Drive, this SUV is ready to handle your daily commute, family adventures, and everything in between.
The Escape Active offers a comfortable and practical interior with a power driver's seat, power windows, power locks, and a power liftgate for added convenience. Stay connected and on course with the built-in navigation system, Bluetooth connectivity, satellite radio, and steering-friendly technology designed to make every drive more enjoyable. Cruise control and a back-up camera provide added confidence and convenience whether you're travelling on the highway or parking in tight spaces.
With its stylish design, capable AWD performance, and impressive list of features, this 2023 Ford Escape Active is an excellent choice for drivers looking for a dependable and well-equipped SUV.
Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive.
We are OMVIC certified and a proud UCDA member. Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville. We pay top dollar for trades, and don't forget to check out our 5-star Google rating!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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