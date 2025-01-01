$39,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Ford Maverick
Lariat
2023 Ford Maverick
Lariat
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$39,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
22,104KM
VIN 3FTTW8F94PRA95026
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black/Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P601
- Mileage 22,104 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Ford Maverick Lariat AWD Loaded with Features!
Looking for a versatile, fuel-efficient, and fully loaded pickup? Check out this 2023 Ford Maverick Lariat AWD the perfect blend of utility, comfort, and advanced safety features.
Equipped with a powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and All-Wheel Drive, this Maverick is ready for anything from city commuting to weekend adventures. Enjoy the added confidence of Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, and Cross-Traffic Alert, all designed to keep you safer on the road.
Inside, comfort meets convenience with Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Dual-Zone A/C, and a Power Driver Seat. Stay connected with Bluetooth, Smart Device Integration, and a built-in Navigation System. Other highlights include:
Whether you're hauling gear, towing a trailer, or just heading out for a drive, this Maverick Lariat has you covered.
Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!
Easton Auto Sales OMVIC certified and proud UCDA member, located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville. We pay top dollar for trades and are proud of our 5-star Google rating.
Looking for a versatile, fuel-efficient, and fully loaded pickup? Check out this 2023 Ford Maverick Lariat AWD the perfect blend of utility, comfort, and advanced safety features.
Equipped with a powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and All-Wheel Drive, this Maverick is ready for anything from city commuting to weekend adventures. Enjoy the added confidence of Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, and Cross-Traffic Alert, all designed to keep you safer on the road.
Inside, comfort meets convenience with Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Dual-Zone A/C, and a Power Driver Seat. Stay connected with Bluetooth, Smart Device Integration, and a built-in Navigation System. Other highlights include:
-
Back-Up Camera
-
Soft Tonneau Cover
-
Tow Hitch
-
Automatic Highbeams
-
LED Headlights
-
Cruise Control
-
Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
-
Heated Mirrors
-
Steering Wheel Controls
Whether you're hauling gear, towing a trailer, or just heading out for a drive, this Maverick Lariat has you covered.
Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!
Easton Auto Sales OMVIC certified and proud UCDA member, located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville. We pay top dollar for trades and are proud of our 5-star Google rating.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Illuminated Visor Mirrors
Pass through rear seat
LED Lights
2 keys
Lane Departure Alert
Single Owner
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Roof Airbags
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Easton Auto Sales
2023 Ford Maverick Lariat 22,104 KM $39,900 + tax & lic
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Pro Crew Cab Short Box 4WD 48,966 KM $45,900 + tax & lic
2024 Chevrolet Trax LS 17,205 KM $25,900 + tax & lic
Email Easton Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-561-XXXX(click to show)
$39,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172
2023 Ford Maverick