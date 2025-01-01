$45,900+ taxes & licensing
2023 GMC Sierra 1500
Pro Crew Cab Short Box 4WD
2023 GMC Sierra 1500
Pro Crew Cab Short Box 4WD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$45,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
48,966KM
VIN 3GTUUAED9PG344018
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P594
- Mileage 48,966 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Pro Crew Cab | 4WD | 5.3L V8
Looking for power, capability, and comfort? Check out this 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Pro Crew Cab Short Bed (147") built to handle tough jobs and weekend getaways alike.
Equipped with a 5.3L V8 engine, 4WD, and room for 6 passengers, this truck delivers both performance and practicality. Whether you're hauling gear or heading out with the family, the spacious Crew Cab design ensures everyone rides in comfort.
Key Features:
Ready for work or play, this Sierra is a solid choice for drivers who demand reliability and rugged style.
Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!
We are OMVIC certified and proud members of UCDA, giving you confidence in every purchase.
Located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, we make car shopping easy.
We pay top dollar for trades and invite you to check out our 5-star Google rating to see why customers keep coming back.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
2023 GMC Sierra 1500