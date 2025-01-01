Menu
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Pro Crew Cab | 4WD | 5.3L V8

Looking for power, capability, and comfort? Check out this 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Pro Crew Cab Short Bed (147) built to handle tough jobs and weekend getaways alike.

Equipped with a 5.3L V8 engine, 4WD, and room for 6 passengers, this truck delivers both performance and practicality. Whether youre hauling gear or heading out with the family, the spacious Crew Cab design ensures everyone rides in comfort.

Key Features:

4WD for all-weather capability
Powerful 5.3L 8-cylinder engine
Air Conditioning
Power Driver Seat
Power Windows & Power Door Locks
Bluetooth Connectivity
Back-Up Camera
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Comfortable seating for 6

Ready for work or play, this Sierra is a solid choice for drivers who demand reliability and rugged style.

Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!
We are OMVIC certified and proud members of UCDA, giving you confidence in every purchase.

Located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, we make car shopping easy.
We pay top dollar for trades and invite you to check out our 5-star Google rating to see why customers keep coming back.

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Used
48,966KM
VIN 3GTUUAED9PG344018

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P594
  • Mileage 48,966 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Pro Crew Cab | 4WD | 5.3L V8
Looking for power, capability, and comfort? Check out this 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Pro Crew Cab Short Bed (147") built to handle tough jobs and weekend getaways alike.
Equipped with a 5.3L V8 engine, 4WD, and room for 6 passengers, this truck delivers both performance and practicality. Whether you're hauling gear or heading out with the family, the spacious Crew Cab design ensures everyone rides in comfort.
Key Features:

  • 4WD for all-weather capability

  • Powerful 5.3L 8-cylinder engine

  • Air Conditioning

  • Power Driver Seat

  • Power Windows & Power Door Locks

  • Bluetooth Connectivity

  • Back-Up Camera

  • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

  • Comfortable seating for 6


Ready for work or play, this Sierra is a solid choice for drivers who demand reliability and rugged style.
Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!
We are OMVIC certified and proud members of UCDA, giving you confidence in every purchase.
Located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, we make car shopping easy.
We pay top dollar for trades and invite you to check out our 5-star Google rating to see why customers keep coming back.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

