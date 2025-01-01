Menu
<div><b><span>2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring AWD 4D SUV</span></b><span><o:p></o:p></span></div><br /><div><span>Get ready to elevate your driving experience with this stunning 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring AWD. Powered by a 2.0L hybrid engine, this SUV combines eco-friendly efficiency with powerful performance. Packed with luxurious features and cutting-edge technology, the CR-V Hybrid is perfect for those who want comfort, convenience, and safety in one sleek package.<o:p></o:p></span></div><br /><div><b><span>Key Features:</span></b><span><o:p></o:p></span></div><ul type=disc> <li><b><span>Sunroof</span></b><span> for an open, airy cabin experience<o:p></o:p></span></li> <li><b><span>Leather Upholstery</span></b><span> for a premium feel<o:p></o:p></span></li> <li><b><span>Luggage Rack</span></b><span> to carry extra gear for your adventures<o:p></o:p></span></li> <li><b><span>Tow Hitch</span></b><span> for hauling trailers or other equipment<o:p></o:p></span></li> <li><b><span>Back-Up Camera</span></b><span> for added safety and easy parking<o:p></o:p></span></li> <li><b><span>Blind Spot Monitor</span></b><span> to help detect vehicles in your blind spots<o:p></o:p></span></li> <li><b><span>Bluetooth Connectivity</span></b><span> for hands-free calls and music streaming<o:p></o:p></span></li> <li><b><span>Heated Front and Rear Seats</span></b><span> for comfort during cold weather<o:p></o:p></span></li> <li><b><span>Heated Mirrors</span></b><span> to maintain clear visibility<o:p></o:p></span></li> <li><b><span>Lane Departure Warning</span></b><span> and <b>Lane Keeping Assist</b> to help you stay safely in your lane<o:p></o:p></span></li> <li><b><span>Premium Sound System</span></b><span> for an enhanced audio experience<o:p></o:p></span></li> <li><b><span>Navigation System</span></b><span> to get you where you need to go with ease<o:p></o:p></span></li> <li><b><span>Power Liftgate</span></b><span> for easy loading and unloading<o:p></o:p></span></li> <li><b><span>Power Driver and Passenger Seats</span></b><span> for customizable comfort<o:p></o:p></span></li> <li><b><span>Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, and Power Windows</span></b><span> for added convenience<o:p></o:p></span></li> <li><b><span>Heated Steering Wheel</span></b><span> for extra warmth on chilly days<o:p></o:p></span></li> </ul><br /><div><span>At Easton Auto Sales, we pride ourselves on providing top-quality vehicles and exceptional customer service. We are OMVIC certified and a member of the UCDA. Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, we pay top dollar for trade-ins. Call us today at <b>613-561-5172</b> to schedule your test drive and experience this amazing 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring for yourself. Dont forget to check out our <b>5-star Google rating</b>!<o:p></o:p></span></div><br /><div> </div><br /><div><span>Drive away in style and comfort with the 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring!<o:p></o:p></span></div>

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

VIN 2HKRS6H94PH209195

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

