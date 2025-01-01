$41,900+ tax & licensing
2023 Honda CR-V
Hybrid Touring
2023 Honda CR-V
Hybrid Touring
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$41,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
43,415KM
VIN 2HKRS6H94PH209195
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Radiant Red Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P477
- Mileage 43,415 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring AWD 4D SUV
Get ready to elevate your driving experience with this stunning 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring AWD. Powered by a 2.0L hybrid engine, this SUV combines eco-friendly efficiency with powerful performance. Packed with luxurious features and cutting-edge technology, the CR-V Hybrid is perfect for those who want comfort, convenience, and safety in one sleek package.
Key Features:
- Sunroof for an open, airy cabin experience
- Leather Upholstery for a premium feel
- Luggage Rack to carry extra gear for your adventures
- Tow Hitch for hauling trailers or other equipment
- Back-Up Camera for added safety and easy parking
- Blind Spot Monitor to help detect vehicles in your blind spots
- Bluetooth Connectivity for hands-free calls and music streaming
- Heated Front and Rear Seats for comfort during cold weather
- Heated Mirrors to maintain clear visibility
- Lane Departure Warning and Lane Keeping Assist to help you stay safely in your lane
- Premium Sound System for an enhanced audio experience
- Navigation System to get you where you need to go with ease
- Power Liftgate for easy loading and unloading
- Power Driver and Passenger Seats for customizable comfort
- Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, and Power Windows for added convenience
- Heated Steering Wheel for extra warmth on chilly days
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Windows
Rear Defrost
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Illuminated Visor Mirrors
Pass through rear seat
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
Lane Departure Alert
Air Conditioning A/C
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Luggage / Roof Rack
Roof Airbags
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Call Dealer
613-561-XXXX(click to show)
$41,900
+ taxes & licensing
Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172
2023 Honda CR-V