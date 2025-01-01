Menu
<div><strong>2023 Hyundai Elantra Modern Tech, Comfort & Safety in One Sleek Package</strong></div><br /><div>Looking for a reliable, stylish, and tech-savvy sedan? Check out this <strong>2023 Hyundai Elantra</strong> the perfect blend of efficiency, safety, and modern convenience. Powered by a <strong>2.0L 4-cylinder engine</strong> with <strong>Front-Wheel Drive</strong>, the Elantra delivers smooth performance and excellent fuel economy, ideal for both city commuting and highway driving.</div><br /><div><strong>Feature Highlights:</strong><br> <strong>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</strong> Seamless smartphone integration<br> <strong>Blind Spot Monitor & Lane Departure Warning</strong> Advanced safety at your side<br> <strong>Heated Steering Wheel & Heated Front Seats</strong> Comfort for Canadian winters<br> <strong>Bluetooth Connectivity</strong> Hands-free calls and music streaming<br> <strong>Back-Up Camera</strong> Easy and safe reversing<br> <strong>Power Windows & Locks</strong> Convenience at your fingertips<br> <strong>Rear Window Defogger</strong> Clear visibility in all weather</div><br /><div>With modern design and impressive features, the 2023 Elantra offers excellent value and peace of mind on the road.</div><br /><div> <strong>Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!</strong><br> <strong>Easton Auto Sales</strong> OMVIC Certified & Proud UCDA Member<br> Located just minutes from <strong>Kingston</strong> and <strong>Brockville</strong><br> <strong>We pay top dollar for your trade-in</strong><br> <strong>Check out our 5-star Google rating trusted by our happy customers!</strong></div>

2023 Hyundai Elantra

88,125 KM

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Hyundai Elantra SEL

SEL

13077838

2023 Hyundai Elantra

SEL

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
88,125KM
VIN KMHLM4AG4PU396551

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P553A
  • Mileage 88,125 KM

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Side Airbags
Dual front airbags

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Auto Start or Remote Start

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
$21,900

2023 Hyundai Elantra