$21,900+ taxes & licensing
2023 Hyundai Elantra
SEL
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
88,125KM
VIN KMHLM4AG4PU396551
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P553A
- Mileage 88,125 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Hyundai Elantra Modern Tech, Comfort & Safety in One Sleek Package
Looking for a reliable, stylish, and tech-savvy sedan? Check out this 2023 Hyundai Elantra the perfect blend of efficiency, safety, and modern convenience. Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with Front-Wheel Drive, the Elantra delivers smooth performance and excellent fuel economy, ideal for both city commuting and highway driving.
Feature Highlights:
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Seamless smartphone integration
Blind Spot Monitor & Lane Departure Warning Advanced safety at your side
Heated Steering Wheel & Heated Front Seats Comfort for Canadian winters
Bluetooth Connectivity Hands-free calls and music streaming
Back-Up Camera Easy and safe reversing
Power Windows & Locks Convenience at your fingertips
Rear Window Defogger Clear visibility in all weather
With modern design and impressive features, the 2023 Elantra offers excellent value and peace of mind on the road.
Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!
Easton Auto Sales OMVIC Certified & Proud UCDA Member
Located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville
We pay top dollar for your trade-in
Check out our 5-star Google rating trusted by our happy customers!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Side Airbags
Dual front airbags
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
5 Passenger
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Auto Start or Remote Start
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
2023 Hyundai Elantra