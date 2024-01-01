$36,900+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Sonata
N Line
2023 Hyundai Sonata
N Line
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$36,900
+ taxes & licensing
44,373KM
Used
VIN KMHL54JC0PA276080
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 44,373 KM
Vehicle Description
Wow what a sweet car! This Sonata N-Line is a real head turner. It looks amazing finished in white. The rich interior has heated seats and steering wheel. This N-Line is nicely equipped. Automatic transmission with paddle shift is a blast to drive. Call us today to schedule a test drive. Just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque. Minutes from Kingston and Brockville. WE NEED YOUR TRADE!
EASTON AUTO SALES INC
OMVIC Certified and UCDA Member
613-561-5172
EASTON AUTO SALES INC
OMVIC Certified and UCDA Member
613-561-5172
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Exterior
Sunroof
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
$36,900
+ taxes & licensing
Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172
2023 Hyundai Sonata