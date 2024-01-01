Menu
Wow what a sweet car! This Sonata N-Line is a real head turner. It looks amazing finished in white. The rich interior has heated seats and steering wheel. This N-Line is nicely equipped. Automatic transmission with paddle shift is a blast to drive. Call us today to schedule a test drive. Just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque. Minutes from Kingston and Brockville. WE NEED YOUR TRADE!

EASTON AUTO SALES INC

OMVIC Certified and UCDA Member

613-561-5172

2023 Hyundai Sonata

44,373 KM

$36,900

+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Sonata

N Line

2023 Hyundai Sonata

N Line

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

$36,900

+ taxes & licensing

44,373KM
Used
VIN KMHL54JC0PA276080

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,373 KM

Wow what a sweet car! This Sonata N-Line is a real head turner. It looks amazing finished in white. The rich interior has heated seats and steering wheel. This N-Line is nicely equipped. Automatic transmission with paddle shift is a blast to drive. Call us today to schedule a test drive. Just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque. Minutes from Kingston and Brockville. WE NEED YOUR TRADE!
EASTON AUTO SALES INC
OMVIC Certified and UCDA Member
613-561-5172

Interior

Cruise Control

Exterior

Sunroof

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

$36,900

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2023 Hyundai Sonata