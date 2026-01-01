$26,900+ taxes & licensing
2023 Kia Seltos
EX PREMIUM
2023 Kia Seltos
EX PREMIUM
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$26,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Steel Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P733
- Mileage 65,268 KM
Vehicle Description
Take a look at this stunning 2023 Kia Seltos EX Premium AWD, powered by a responsive and fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine. This stylish SUV combines comfort, technology, and confidence with All-Wheel Drive capability, making it perfect for Canadian driving conditions year-round.
Loaded with premium features including simulated leather interior, navigation system, remote start, blind spot monitoring, reverse camera, satellite radio, cruise control, sunroof, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, and power mirrors. Stay comfortable in every season with heated and cooled front seats and air conditioning.
The Kia Seltos is known for its modern styling, smooth ride, advanced safety features, and versatile interior space making it an excellent choice for families, commuters, and adventure seekers alike.
Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive.
OMVIC Certified Dealer
Proud UCDA Member
Located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville
We pay top dollar for trades
Check out our 5-star Google rating!
Vehicle Features
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Safety
Interior
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Seating
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