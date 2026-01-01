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<p>Take a look at this stunning 2023 Kia Seltos EX Premium AWD, powered by a responsive and fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine. This stylish SUV combines comfort, technology, and confidence with All-Wheel Drive capability, making it perfect for Canadian driving conditions year-round.</p><p>Loaded with premium features including simulated leather interior, navigation system, remote start, blind spot monitoring, reverse camera, satellite radio, cruise control, sunroof, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, and power mirrors. Stay comfortable in every season with heated and cooled front seats and air conditioning.</p><p>The Kia Seltos is known for its modern styling, smooth ride, advanced safety features, and versatile interior space making it an excellent choice for families, commuters, and adventure seekers alike.</p><p>Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive.</p><p> OMVIC Certified Dealer<br> Proud UCDA Member<br> Located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville<br> We pay top dollar for trades<br> Check out our 5-star Google rating!</p>

2023 Kia Seltos

65,268 KM

Details Description Features

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Kia Seltos

EX PREMIUM

Watch This Vehicle
14163394

2023 Kia Seltos

EX PREMIUM

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

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Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
65,268KM
VIN KNDERCAA1P7442680

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Steel Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P733
  • Mileage 65,268 KM

Vehicle Description

Take a look at this stunning 2023 Kia Seltos EX Premium AWD, powered by a responsive and fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine. This stylish SUV combines comfort, technology, and confidence with All-Wheel Drive capability, making it perfect for Canadian driving conditions year-round.

Loaded with premium features including simulated leather interior, navigation system, remote start, blind spot monitoring, reverse camera, satellite radio, cruise control, sunroof, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, and power mirrors. Stay comfortable in every season with heated and cooled front seats and air conditioning.

The Kia Seltos is known for its modern styling, smooth ride, advanced safety features, and versatile interior space making it an excellent choice for families, commuters, and adventure seekers alike.

Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive.

OMVIC Certified Dealer
Proud UCDA Member
Located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville
We pay top dollar for trades
Check out our 5-star Google rating!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Single Owner
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Auto Start or Remote Start
Cooled / Ventilated Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Member UCDA Member

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$26,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2023 Kia Seltos