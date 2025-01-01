$32,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Mazda CX-5
GS
2023 Mazda CX-5
GS
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$32,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
27,987KM
VIN JM3KFBCM6P0230774
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P526A
- Mileage 27,987 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD Fully Loaded & All-Season Ready!
Experience confidence and comfort in every drive with this 2023 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD. Equipped with Mazdas 2.5L Skyactiv-G 4-cylinder engine and All-Wheel Drive, this SUV is built to handle Canadian weather with ease while delivering a smooth, fuel-efficient ride.
This well-maintained CX-5 comes packed with features that make every journey enjoyable:
All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
Leatherette Interior
Blind Spot Monitor
Backup Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Auxiliary Input
Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio & Cruise Controls
Power Liftgate, Windows, and Mirrors
Durable WeatherTech Floor Mats
Includes a Full Set of Winter Tires!
Whether you're commuting, traveling, or navigating snowy roads, the CX-5 GS AWD is up for the taskblending performance, technology, and all-season capability.
Call Easton Auto Sales at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive today!
We are proudly OMVIC certified and a UCDA member, offering trusted, transparent service every step of the way.
Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville.
Top dollar paid for trade-ins!
Dont just take our word for itcheck out our 5-star Google rating!
Experience confidence and comfort in every drive with this 2023 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD. Equipped with Mazdas 2.5L Skyactiv-G 4-cylinder engine and All-Wheel Drive, this SUV is built to handle Canadian weather with ease while delivering a smooth, fuel-efficient ride.
This well-maintained CX-5 comes packed with features that make every journey enjoyable:
All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
Leatherette Interior
Blind Spot Monitor
Backup Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Auxiliary Input
Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio & Cruise Controls
Power Liftgate, Windows, and Mirrors
Durable WeatherTech Floor Mats
Includes a Full Set of Winter Tires!
Whether you're commuting, traveling, or navigating snowy roads, the CX-5 GS AWD is up for the taskblending performance, technology, and all-season capability.
Call Easton Auto Sales at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive today!
We are proudly OMVIC certified and a UCDA member, offering trusted, transparent service every step of the way.
Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville.
Top dollar paid for trade-ins!
Dont just take our word for itcheck out our 5-star Google rating!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Exterior
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Rear Window Wiper
Rain Sensing Wipers
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
Leatherette Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirrors
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
2 keys
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Single Owner
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Power Rear Door / Hatch
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Easton Auto Sales
2023 Mazda CX-5 GS 27,987 KM $32,900 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab Long Bed V6 Auto 4WD 173,722 KM $21,900 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE 54,595 KM $39,900 + tax & lic
Email Easton Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Call Dealer
613-561-XXXX(click to show)
$32,900
+ taxes & licensing
Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172
2023 Mazda CX-5