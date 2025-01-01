Menu
Experience confidence and comfort in every drive with this 2023 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD. Equipped with Mazdas 2.5L Skyactiv-G 4-cylinder engine and All-Wheel Drive, this SUV is built to handle Canadian weather with ease while delivering a smooth, fuel-efficient ride.

This well-maintained CX-5 comes packed with features that make every journey enjoyable:
 All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
 Leatherette Interior
 Blind Spot Monitor
 Backup Camera
 Bluetooth Connectivity
 Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
 Auxiliary Input
 Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel
 Steering Wheel Audio & Cruise Controls
 Power Liftgate, Windows, and Mirrors
 Durable WeatherTech Floor Mats
 Includes a Full Set of Winter Tires!

Whether youre commuting, traveling, or navigating snowy roads, the CX-5 GS AWD is up for the taskblending performance, technology, and all-season capability.

Call Easton Auto Sales at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive today!
We are proudly OMVIC certified and a UCDA member, offering trusted, transparent service every step of the way.

Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville.
Top dollar paid for trade-ins!
Dont just take our word for itcheck out our 5-star Google rating!

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Used
27,987KM
VIN JM3KFBCM6P0230774

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P526A
  • Mileage 27,987 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD Fully Loaded & All-Season Ready!
Experience confidence and comfort in every drive with this 2023 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD. Equipped with Mazdas 2.5L Skyactiv-G 4-cylinder engine and All-Wheel Drive, this SUV is built to handle Canadian weather with ease while delivering a smooth, fuel-efficient ride.
This well-maintained CX-5 comes packed with features that make every journey enjoyable:
All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
Leatherette Interior
Blind Spot Monitor
Backup Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Auxiliary Input
Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio & Cruise Controls
Power Liftgate, Windows, and Mirrors
Durable WeatherTech Floor Mats
Includes a Full Set of Winter Tires!
Whether you're commuting, traveling, or navigating snowy roads, the CX-5 GS AWD is up for the taskblending performance, technology, and all-season capability.
Call Easton Auto Sales at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive today!
We are proudly OMVIC certified and a UCDA member, offering trusted, transparent service every step of the way.
Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville.
Top dollar paid for trade-ins!
Dont just take our word for itcheck out our 5-star Google rating!


Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Exterior

Spoiler
Winter Tires
Rear Window Wiper
Rain Sensing Wipers

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
Leatherette Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirrors
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
2 keys
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Single Owner
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Power Rear Door / Hatch
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2023 Mazda CX-5