$31,900+ taxes & licensing
2023 Mazda CX-5
Preferred
2023 Mazda CX-5
Preferred
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$31,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P646
- Mileage 42,048 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Mazda CX-5 Kuro Edition Stylish, Sporty & AWD Confidence!
Step into elevated style and performance with this 2023 Mazda CX-5 Kuro Edition. Known for its bold design and premium interior, the Kuro Edition stands out with exclusive styling and a refined driving experience. Equipped with a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and All-Wheel Drive, this CX-5 delivers a smooth, confident ride in all weather conditions.
Inside, enjoy a premium leather interior, heated front seats, power driver seat, and memory settings for personalized comfort. The sunroof/moonroof brightens the cabin, while convenience features like power windows, power locks, A/C, and cruise control make every drive enjoyable.
Stay connected and safe with Bluetooth, OnStar, a back-up camera, blind spot monitor, and rain-sensing windshield wipers. The power liftgate adds practicality whether you're loading groceries or gear for your next adventure.
Key Features:
-
2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine
-
All-Wheel Drive
-
Kuro Edition Styling
-
Leather Interior
-
Sunroof/Moonroof
-
Heated Front Seats
-
Power Driver Seat with Memory
-
Back-Up Camera
-
Blind Spot Monitor
-
Rain-Sensing Windshield
-
Power Liftgate
-
Bluetooth & OnStar
-
Power Windows, Locks & Cruise Control
Call Easton Auto Sales today to schedule your test drive!
613-561-5172
We are OMVIC certified and a proud UCDA member. Located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville.
We pay top dollar for tradesbring yours in!
Check out our 5-star Google rating and buy with confidence.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Exterior
Seating
Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Easton Auto Sales
Email Easton Auto Sales
Easton Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-561-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-561-5172