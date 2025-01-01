Menu
<p><strong>2023 Mazda CX-5 Kuro Edition Stylish, Sporty & AWD Confidence!</strong></p><p>Step into elevated style and performance with this <strong>2023 Mazda CX-5 Kuro Edition</strong>. Known for its bold design and premium interior, the Kuro Edition stands out with exclusive styling and a refined driving experience. Equipped with a <strong>2.5L 4-cylinder engine</strong> and <strong>All-Wheel Drive</strong>, this CX-5 delivers a smooth, confident ride in all weather conditions.</p><p>Inside, enjoy a premium <strong>leather interior</strong>, <strong>heated front seats</strong>, <strong>power driver seat</strong>, and <strong>memory settings</strong> for personalized comfort. The <strong>sunroof/moonroof</strong> brightens the cabin, while convenience features like <strong>power windows</strong>, <strong>power locks</strong>, <strong>A/C</strong>, and <strong>cruise control</strong> make every drive enjoyable.</p><p>Stay connected and safe with <strong>Bluetooth</strong>, <strong>OnStar</strong>, a <strong>back-up camera</strong>, <strong>blind spot monitor</strong>, and <strong>rain-sensing windshield wipers</strong>. The <strong>power liftgate</strong> adds practicality whether youre loading groceries or gear for your next adventure.</p><p><strong>Key Features:</strong></p><ul> <li> <p>2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine</p> </li> <li> <p>All-Wheel Drive</p> </li> <li> <p>Kuro Edition Styling</p> </li> <li> <p>Leather Interior</p> </li> <li> <p>Sunroof/Moonroof</p> </li> <li> <p>Heated Front Seats</p> </li> <li> <p>Power Driver Seat with Memory</p> </li> <li> <p>Back-Up Camera</p> </li> <li> <p>Blind Spot Monitor</p> </li> <li> <p>Rain-Sensing Windshield</p> </li> <li> <p>Power Liftgate</p> </li> <li> <p>Bluetooth & OnStar</p> </li> <li> <p>Power Windows, Locks & Cruise Control</p> </li> </ul><p><strong>Call Easton Auto Sales today to schedule your test drive!</strong><br> <strong>613-561-5172</strong></p><p>We are <strong>OMVIC certified</strong> and a proud <strong>UCDA member</strong>. Located just minutes from <strong>Kingston and Brockville</strong>.<br> <strong>We pay top dollar for tradesbring yours in!</strong><br> Check out our <strong>5-star Google rating</strong> and buy with confidence.</p><p> </p>

2023 Mazda CX-5

42,048 KM

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing
Preferred

13276145

Preferred

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Used
42,048KM
VIN JM3KFBCMXP0228056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P646
  • Mileage 42,048 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Onstar

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Power Rear Door / Hatch

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172

