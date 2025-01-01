$25,900+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Kicks
SV FWD, Fuel Efficient, Low kms
2023 Nissan Kicks
SV FWD, Fuel Efficient, Low kms
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$25,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
14,243KM
VIN 3N1CP5CV1PL499355
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P525
- Mileage 14,243 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Nissan Kicks SV Compact Style with Big Features
FWD | Fuel Efficient | Feature-Packed | Call: 613-561-5172
Get into a stylish, versatile ride with the 2023 Nissan Kicks SV Hatchback. Perfect for city driving or weekend adventures, this fuel-efficient 1.6L 4-cylinder hatchback offers comfort, convenience, and advanced tech all wrapped in a sleek design.Key Features Include:
Whether you're navigating tight downtown streets or cruising the open road, the Nissan Kicks delivers a smooth, connected ride with plenty of cargo space and smart safety features.
Visit Easton Auto Sales Just Minutes from Kingston & Brockville
Were proudly OMVIC certified and a trusted UCDA member, offering you peace of mind with every purchase.
Top Dollar for Trade-Ins
Check Out Our 5-Star Google Rating!
Call 613-561-5172 today to schedule your test drive and see why the 2023 Nissan Kicks SV is one of the best values on the road.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Rear Window Wiper
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
5 Passenger
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
Accident Free
Lane Departure Alert
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Auto Start or Remote Start
Luggage / Roof Rack
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-XXXX(click to show)
$25,900
+ taxes & licensing
Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172
2023 Nissan Kicks