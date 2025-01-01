Menu
<div><strong>2023 Nissan Kicks SV Compact Style with Big Features</strong></div><br /><div><strong>FWD | Fuel Efficient | Feature-Packed | Call: 613-561-5172</strong></div><br /><div>Get into a stylish, versatile ride with the <strong>2023 Nissan Kicks SV Hatchback</strong>. Perfect for city driving or weekend adventures, this fuel-efficient <strong>1.6L 4-cylinder</strong> hatchback offers comfort, convenience, and advanced tech all wrapped in a sleek design.</div><h4><strong>Key Features Include:</strong></h4><ul> <li> <p> <strong>Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)</strong></p> </li> <li> <p> <strong>Heated Front Seats</strong></p> </li> <li> <p> <strong>Power Windows & Locks</strong></p> </li> <li> <p> <strong>Cruise Control</strong></p> </li> <li> <p> <strong>Bluetooth Connectivity & Satellite Radio</strong></p> </li> <li> <p> <strong>Back-Up Camera</strong></p> </li> <li> <p> <strong>Steering Wheel Audio & Cruise Controls</strong></p> </li> <li> <p> <strong>Remote Start for Comfort in Any Season</strong></p> </li> </ul><br /><div>Whether youre navigating tight downtown streets or cruising the open road, the Nissan Kicks delivers a smooth, connected ride with plenty of cargo space and smart safety features.</div><hr /><br /><div> <strong>Visit Easton Auto Sales Just Minutes from Kingston & Brockville</strong><br> Were proudly <strong>OMVIC certified</strong> and a trusted <strong>UCDA member</strong>, offering you peace of mind with every purchase.</div><br /><div> <strong>Top Dollar for Trade-Ins</strong><br> <strong>Check Out Our 5-Star Google Rating!</strong></div><br /><div> <strong>Call 613-561-5172</strong> today to schedule your test drive and see why the 2023 Nissan Kicks SV is one of the best values on the road.</div><br /><div><br></div>

2023 Nissan Kicks

14,243 KM

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Kicks

SV FWD, Fuel Efficient, Low kms

12476311

2023 Nissan Kicks

SV FWD, Fuel Efficient, Low kms

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Logo_AccidentFree

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
14,243KM
VIN 3N1CP5CV1PL499355

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P525
  • Mileage 14,243 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Nissan Kicks SV Compact Style with Big Features
FWD | Fuel Efficient | Feature-Packed | Call: 613-561-5172
Get into a stylish, versatile ride with the 2023 Nissan Kicks SV Hatchback. Perfect for city driving or weekend adventures, this fuel-efficient 1.6L 4-cylinder hatchback offers comfort, convenience, and advanced tech all wrapped in a sleek design.Key Features Include:

  • Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)

  • Heated Front Seats

  • Power Windows & Locks

  • Cruise Control

  • Bluetooth Connectivity & Satellite Radio

  • Back-Up Camera

  • Steering Wheel Audio & Cruise Controls

  • Remote Start for Comfort in Any Season


Whether you're navigating tight downtown streets or cruising the open road, the Nissan Kicks delivers a smooth, connected ride with plenty of cargo space and smart safety features.
Visit Easton Auto Sales Just Minutes from Kingston & Brockville
Were proudly OMVIC certified and a trusted UCDA member, offering you peace of mind with every purchase.
Top Dollar for Trade-Ins
Check Out Our 5-Star Google Rating!
Call 613-561-5172 today to schedule your test drive and see why the 2023 Nissan Kicks SV is one of the best values on the road.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Rear Window Wiper

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Accident Free
Lane Departure Alert
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Auto Start or Remote Start
Luggage / Roof Rack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2023 Nissan Kicks