<div><strong>2023 Nissan Qashqai SV AWD - Comfort, Style, and Versatility in One!</strong></div><br /><div>The <strong>2023 Nissan Qashqai SV AWD</strong> is a perfect blend of performance, style, and modern features, making it the ideal compact SUV for both city driving and outdoor adventures. With a host of advanced safety features, comfort options, and a sleek design, this Qashqai is ready to take you wherever you need to go with ease and confidence.</div><br /><div>Key Features Include:</div><ul> <li><strong>AWD</strong> for superior handling and control in all driving conditions</li> <li><strong>Sunroof</strong> for an open-air driving experience</li> <li><strong>Automatic Highbeams</strong> for safer nighttime driving</li> <li><strong>Back-Up Camera</strong> for added convenience and safety when reversing</li> <li><strong>Blind Spot Monitor</strong> to keep you aware of your surroundings</li> <li><strong>Bluetooth</strong> for hands-free calls and music streaming</li> <li><strong>Dual A/C</strong> to keep you and your passengers comfortable</li> <li><strong>Heated Front Seats</strong> and <strong>Heated Steering Wheel</strong> for warmth during the colder months</li> <li><strong>Heated Mirrors</strong> to maintain visibility in winter conditions</li> <li><strong>Keyless Entry</strong> and <strong>Keyless Start</strong> for easy access and ignition</li> <li><strong>Smart Device Integration</strong> for seamless connectivity with your smartphone</li> <li><strong>Pass-Through Rear Seat</strong> for additional cargo flexibility</li> <li><strong>Cruise Control</strong> for relaxed highway driving</li> <li><strong>Climate Control</strong> to maintain the perfect cabin temperature</li> <li><strong>Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks</strong> for added convenience</li> <li><strong>Cargo Shade</strong> for extra security in your trunk space</li> <li><strong>Remote Trunk Release</strong> for easy access to the cargo area</li> <li><strong>Steering Wheel Controls</strong> for quick adjustments while keeping your hands on the wheel</li> </ul><br /><div>At <strong>Easton Auto Sales</strong>, we are OMVIC certified and a proud member of the UCDA, ensuring that you can trust us for a reliable and transparent car-buying experience. Located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, we make it easy for you to come by and test drive this fantastic <strong>2023 Nissan Qashqai SV AWD</strong>.</div><br /><div> </div><br /><div>We offer top dollar for trades and are proud of our <strong>5-star Google rating</strong> for exceptional customer service. <strong>Call us today at 613-561-5172</strong> to schedule your test drive and see why the <strong>2023 Nissan Qashqai</strong> is the perfect vehicle for your lifestyle!</div>

2023 Nissan Qashqai

49,148 KM

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
49,148KM
VIN JN1BJ1BW1PW103662

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P492
  • Mileage 49,148 KM

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Pass through rear seat
Aux in
LED Lights
Lane Departure Alert
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Roof Airbags

