$26,900+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Qashqai
2023 Nissan Qashqai
SV AWD
2023 Nissan Qashqai
SV AWD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$26,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
49,148KM
VIN JN1BJ1BW1PW103662
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P492
- Mileage 49,148 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Nissan Qashqai SV AWD - Comfort, Style, and Versatility in One!
The 2023 Nissan Qashqai SV AWD is a perfect blend of performance, style, and modern features, making it the ideal compact SUV for both city driving and outdoor adventures. With a host of advanced safety features, comfort options, and a sleek design, this Qashqai is ready to take you wherever you need to go with ease and confidence.
Key Features Include:
At Easton Auto Sales, we are OMVIC certified and a proud member of the UCDA, ensuring that you can trust us for a reliable and transparent car-buying experience. Located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, we make it easy for you to come by and test drive this fantastic 2023 Nissan Qashqai SV AWD.
We offer top dollar for trades and are proud of our 5-star Google rating for exceptional customer service. Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive and see why the 2023 Nissan Qashqai is the perfect vehicle for your lifestyle!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Pass through rear seat
Aux in
LED Lights
Lane Departure Alert
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Roof Airbags
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Call Dealer
613-561-XXXX(click to show)
$26,900
+ taxes & licensing
Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172
2023 Nissan Qashqai