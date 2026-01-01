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<p>The 2023 Nissan Qashqai SV delivers the perfect combination of comfort, versatility, and modern technology. Powered by a fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with All-Wheel Drive, this SUV provides a smooth and confident driving experience in all types of weather and road conditions.</p><p>Loaded with great features including air conditioning, cruise control, blind spot monitor, reverse camera, parking distance control, heated front seats, satellite radio, rear window defrost, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, and a power sunroof, this Qashqai SV is designed to keep you comfortable, connected, and confident on every drive.</p><p>With its stylish exterior, spacious interior, and advanced safety features, the Nissan Qashqai is an excellent choice for commuters, families, and adventure seekers alike.</p><p>Call us today to schedule your test drive!</p><p><strong>Easton Auto Sales</strong><br> 613-561-5172</p><p>We are proudly <strong>OMVIC Certified</strong> and a <strong>UCDA Member</strong>. Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville. We pay top dollar for trades and invite you to check out our 5-star Google rating!</p>

2023 Nissan Qashqai

13,904 KM

Details Description Features

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Nissan Qashqai

SV AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14171746

2023 Nissan Qashqai

SV AWD

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

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Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
13,904KM
VIN JN1BJ1BW6PW114382

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P730
  • Mileage 13,904 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2023 Nissan Qashqai SV delivers the perfect combination of comfort, versatility, and modern technology. Powered by a fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with All-Wheel Drive, this SUV provides a smooth and confident driving experience in all types of weather and road conditions.

Loaded with great features including air conditioning, cruise control, blind spot monitor, reverse camera, parking distance control, heated front seats, satellite radio, rear window defrost, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, and a power sunroof, this Qashqai SV is designed to keep you comfortable, connected, and confident on every drive.

With its stylish exterior, spacious interior, and advanced safety features, the Nissan Qashqai is an excellent choice for commuters, families, and adventure seekers alike.

Call us today to schedule your test drive!

Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172

We are proudly OMVIC Certified and a UCDA Member. Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville. We pay top dollar for trades and invite you to check out our 5-star Google rating!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Spoiler
Sunroof

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

AWD
Accident Free
2 keys
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Rear Airbag
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
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$25,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2023 Nissan Qashqai