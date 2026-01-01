$25,999+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Qashqai
SV AWD
2023 Nissan Qashqai
SV AWD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$25,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P730
- Mileage 13,904 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Nissan Qashqai SV delivers the perfect combination of comfort, versatility, and modern technology. Powered by a fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with All-Wheel Drive, this SUV provides a smooth and confident driving experience in all types of weather and road conditions.
Loaded with great features including air conditioning, cruise control, blind spot monitor, reverse camera, parking distance control, heated front seats, satellite radio, rear window defrost, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, and a power sunroof, this Qashqai SV is designed to keep you comfortable, connected, and confident on every drive.
With its stylish exterior, spacious interior, and advanced safety features, the Nissan Qashqai is an excellent choice for commuters, families, and adventure seekers alike.
Call us today to schedule your test drive!
Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172
We are proudly OMVIC Certified and a UCDA Member. Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville. We pay top dollar for trades and invite you to check out our 5-star Google rating!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Easton Auto Sales
Email Easton Auto Sales
Easton Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-561-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-561-5172