<div><strong>2023 Nissan Rogue SV Midnight Edition AWD | Turbocharged Power | Luxury Features</strong></div><br /><div>Turn heads and take on any road with confidence in this <strong>2023 Nissan Rogue SV Midnight Edition</strong>. Finished in bold styling and equipped with <strong>All-Wheel Drive</strong> and a responsive <strong>1.5L 3-cylinder turbocharged engine</strong>, this Rogue delivers a smooth and efficient ride with plenty of power.</div><br /><div>Step inside to experience premium comfort with a <strong>leather interior</strong>, <strong>power driver seat</strong>, and <strong>heated front and rear seats</strong> perfect for Canadian winters. Youll also enjoy thoughtful features like <strong>power locks, windows, and mirrors</strong>, a <strong>heated steering wheel</strong>, and a <strong>panoramic sunroof</strong> that brings natural light into every journey.</div><br /><div>Safety and convenience come standard, with a <strong>back-up camera</strong>, <strong>adjustable steering wheel</strong>, and advanced technology throughout.</div><br /><div><strong>Features Include:</strong></div><ul> <li> <p>AWD</p> </li> <li> <p>1.5L Turbocharged 3-Cylinder Engine</p> </li> <li> <p>Leather Interior</p> </li> <li> <p>Heated Front & Rear Seats</p> </li> <li> <p>Heated Steering Wheel</p> </li> <li> <p>Power Driver Seat</p> </li> <li> <p>Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors</p> </li> <li> <p>Panoramic Sunroof</p> </li> <li> <p>Back-Up Camera</p> </li> <li> <p>Adjustable Steering Wheel</p> </li> </ul><br /><div><strong>Easton Auto Sales</strong> is proud to offer quality vehicles you can trust. Were <strong>OMVIC certified</strong> and a <strong>UCDA member</strong>, providing peace of mind with every purchase. Located just minutes from <strong>Kingston and Brockville</strong>, we offer top dollar for trades and deliver outstanding customer service just check out our <strong>5-star Google rating</strong>!</div><br /><div> <strong>Call us today to schedule a test drive! 613-561-5172</strong><br> Easton Auto Sales Where quality meets value.</div>

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P533
  • Mileage 16,584 KM

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Single Owner
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Power Rear Door / Hatch

