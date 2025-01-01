$35,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Nissan Rogue
SV Midnight Edition AWD
2023 Nissan Rogue
SV Midnight Edition AWD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$35,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
16,584KM
VIN JN8BT3BB9PW223519
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P533
- Mileage 16,584 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Nissan Rogue SV Midnight Edition AWD | Turbocharged Power | Luxury Features
Turn heads and take on any road with confidence in this 2023 Nissan Rogue SV Midnight Edition. Finished in bold styling and equipped with All-Wheel Drive and a responsive 1.5L 3-cylinder turbocharged engine, this Rogue delivers a smooth and efficient ride with plenty of power.
Step inside to experience premium comfort with a leather interior, power driver seat, and heated front and rear seats perfect for Canadian winters. You'll also enjoy thoughtful features like power locks, windows, and mirrors, a heated steering wheel, and a panoramic sunroof that brings natural light into every journey.
Safety and convenience come standard, with a back-up camera, adjustable steering wheel, and advanced technology throughout.
Features Include:
Easton Auto Sales is proud to offer quality vehicles you can trust. We're OMVIC certified and a UCDA member, providing peace of mind with every purchase. Located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, we offer top dollar for trades and deliver outstanding customer service just check out our 5-star Google rating!
Call us today to schedule a test drive! 613-561-5172
Easton Auto Sales Where quality meets value.
-
AWD
-
1.5L Turbocharged 3-Cylinder Engine
-
Leather Interior
-
Heated Front & Rear Seats
-
Heated Steering Wheel
-
Power Driver Seat
-
Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
-
Panoramic Sunroof
-
Back-Up Camera
-
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Single Owner
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Power Rear Door / Hatch
