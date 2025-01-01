Menu
<p><strong>2023 Nissan Rogue SV Midnight Edition Style, Comfort, and All-Wheel Confidence!</strong></p><p>Turn heads and enjoy every drive in this stunning <strong>2023 Nissan Rogue SV Midnight Edition AWD</strong>! Powered by a <strong>1.5L 3-cylinder turbocharged engine</strong>, this SUV delivers an impressive blend of power and efficiencyperfect for city commutes or weekend getaways.</p><p>The <strong>Midnight Edition</strong> styling gives this Rogue a sleek, modern look, while its well-appointed interior offers premium comfort and convenience.</p><p> <strong>Feature Highlights:</strong></p><ul> <li> <p><strong>All-Wheel Drive</strong> confident traction in all conditions</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Leather Interior</strong> with <strong>Heated Front Seats</strong> for year-round comfort</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Remote Start</strong> and <strong>Power Liftgate</strong> for everyday convenience</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Sunroof/Moonroof</strong> for an open-air feel</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Reverse Camera </strong>and<strong> Blind Spot Monitor</strong> for easy parking and safety</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Power Driver Seat</strong>, <strong>Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors</strong></p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Cruise Control</strong>, <strong>Steering Wheel Controls</strong>, and <strong>Satellite Radio</strong></p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Rear Defrost</strong>, <strong>Luggage Rack</strong>, and <strong>Cargo Cover</strong> for practicality and versatility</p> </li> </ul><p>This Rogue has it allstyle, performance, and the features youll love!</p><p> <strong>Call us today at 613-561-5172</strong> to book your test drive.</p><p>At <strong>Easton Auto Sales</strong>, were <strong>OMVIC certified</strong> and proud <strong>UCDA members</strong>, offering peace of mind and transparency with every purchase. Located just minutes from <strong>Kingston and Brockville</strong>, we also <strong>pay top dollar for trades</strong>!</p><p> <strong>Check out our 5-Star Google Rating</strong> and see why customers trust Easton Auto Sales for quality vehicles and exceptional service.</p><p> </p><p><strong>Easton Auto Sales Honest Deals. Quality Vehicles. Local Service.</strong></p>

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P638
  • Mileage 23,828 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

