$31,967+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD
2023 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$31,967
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P638
- Mileage 23,828 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Nissan Rogue SV Midnight Edition Style, Comfort, and All-Wheel Confidence!
Turn heads and enjoy every drive in this stunning 2023 Nissan Rogue SV Midnight Edition AWD! Powered by a 1.5L 3-cylinder turbocharged engine, this SUV delivers an impressive blend of power and efficiencyperfect for city commutes or weekend getaways.
The Midnight Edition styling gives this Rogue a sleek, modern look, while its well-appointed interior offers premium comfort and convenience.
Feature Highlights:
-
All-Wheel Drive confident traction in all conditions
-
Leather Interior with Heated Front Seats for year-round comfort
-
Remote Start and Power Liftgate for everyday convenience
-
Sunroof/Moonroof for an open-air feel
-
Reverse Camera and Blind Spot Monitor for easy parking and safety
-
Power Driver Seat, Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
-
Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Controls, and Satellite Radio
-
Rear Defrost, Luggage Rack, and Cargo Cover for practicality and versatility
This Rogue has it allstyle, performance, and the features youll love!
Call us today at 613-561-5172 to book your test drive.
At Easton Auto Sales, were OMVIC certified and proud UCDA members, offering peace of mind and transparency with every purchase. Located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, we also pay top dollar for trades!
Check out our 5-Star Google Rating and see why customers trust Easton Auto Sales for quality vehicles and exceptional service.
Easton Auto Sales Honest Deals. Quality Vehicles. Local Service.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Easton Auto Sales
Email Easton Auto Sales
Easton Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-561-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-561-5172