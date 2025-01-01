$39,900+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid LE
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$39,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P531
- Mileage 54,595 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable, stylish, and eco-friendly SUV? Check out this 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE, now available at Easton Auto Sales! Powered by a responsive 2.5L 4-cylinder hybrid engine, this RAV4 combines exceptional fuel economy with the versatility and comfort you expect from Toyota.
Key Features Include:
-
Heated Front Seats Stay warm during chilly Canadian mornings
-
Android Auto & Apple CarPlay Seamless smartphone connectivity
-
Blind Spot Monitor Drive with confidence and extra awareness
-
Lane Departure Warning & Lane Keep Assist Advanced safety for added peace of mind
-
Heated Mirrors Clear visibility in all conditions
-
Smart Device Integration & Steering Wheel Controls Convenience at your fingertips
-
Automatic Highbeams & LED Headlights Enhanced visibility day or night
This vehicle is in excellent condition and loaded with modern tech and safety features. Whether you're commuting to Kingston or taking a weekend trip to Brockville, the RAV4 Hybrid is the perfect companion.
Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!
Were OMVIC certified and proud UCDA members, committed to transparent, trustworthy service.
Located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville.
We pay top dollar for trades!
Check out our 5-star Google rating and experience the Easton Auto Sales difference.
Dont miss outthis RAV4 Hybrid wont last long!
Vehicle Features
