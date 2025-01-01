Menu
2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE Fuel-Efficient, Feature-Packed, and Ready for the Road!

Looking for a reliable, stylish, and eco-friendly SUV? Check out this 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE, now available at Easton Auto Sales! Powered by a responsive 2.5L 4-cylinder hybrid engine, this RAV4 combines exceptional fuel economy with the versatility and comfort you expect from Toyota.

Key Features Include:

Heated Front Seats Stay warm during chilly Canadian mornings
Android Auto & Apple CarPlay Seamless smartphone connectivity
Blind Spot Monitor Drive with confidence and extra awareness
Lane Departure Warning & Lane Keep Assist Advanced safety for added peace of mind
Heated Mirrors Clear visibility in all conditions
Smart Device Integration & Steering Wheel Controls Convenience at your fingertips
Automatic Highbeams & LED Headlights Enhanced visibility day or night

This vehicle is in excellent condition and loaded with modern tech and safety features. Whether youre commuting to Kingston or taking a weekend trip to Brockville, the RAV4 Hybrid is the perfect companion.

Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!
Were OMVIC certified and proud UCDA members, committed to transparent, trustworthy service.
Located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville.
We pay top dollar for trades!
Check out our 5-star Google rating and experience the Easton Auto Sales difference.

Dont miss outthis RAV4 Hybrid wont last long!

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
54,595KM
VIN 2T3BWRFV2PW179405

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P531
  • Mileage 54,595 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Knee airbag
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Privacy Glass

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Automatic lights
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Pass through rear seat
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
LED Lights
2 keys
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Android Audio
High Beam Assist / HBA
Roof Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2023 Toyota RAV4