$30,900+ taxes & licensing
2024 Buick Encore GX
Sport Touring AWD
2024 Buick Encore GX
Sport Touring AWD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$30,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P770
- Mileage 15,516 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover comfort, confidence, and modern style in this 2024 Buick Encore GX Sport Touring AWD. Powered by an efficient 1.3L Turbo 3-cylinder engine and equipped with All-Wheel Drive, this versatile SUV delivers a smooth, capable drive in all seasons while offering the practicality you need for everyday life.
Inside, you'll find a premium Leatherette Interior with a Power Driver Seat and Heated Front Seats to keep you comfortable on every journey. Stay connected and entertained with Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, OnStar, Steering Wheel Controls, and Cruise Control, while the Back-Up Camera makes parking and reversing easier than ever.
Convenience comes standard with Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Liftgate, Air Conditioning, and an Adjustable Steering Wheel, making every drive enjoyable whether you're commuting, running errands, or heading out on a weekend getaway.
Don't miss your opportunity to own this stylish and well-equipped 2024 Buick Encore GX Sport Touring.
Call us today to schedule a test drive!
Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172
We are OMVIC certified and a proud UCDA member. Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville. We pay top dollar for trades, and don't forget to check out our 5-star Google rating!
Vehicle Features
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Interior
Exterior
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Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
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Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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613-561-5172