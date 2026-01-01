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<p>Discover comfort, confidence, and modern style in this <strong>2024 Buick Encore GX Sport Touring AWD</strong>. Powered by an efficient <strong>1.3L Turbo 3-cylinder engine</strong> and equipped with <strong>All-Wheel Drive</strong>, this versatile SUV delivers a smooth, capable drive in all seasons while offering the practicality you need for everyday life.</p><p>Inside, youll find a premium <strong>Leatherette Interior</strong> with a <strong>Power Driver Seat</strong> and <strong>Heated Front Seats</strong> to keep you comfortable on every journey. Stay connected and entertained with <strong>Bluetooth</strong>, <strong>Satellite Radio</strong>, <strong>OnStar</strong>, <strong>Steering Wheel Controls</strong>, and <strong>Cruise Control</strong>, while the <strong>Back-Up Camera</strong> makes parking and reversing easier than ever.</p><p>Convenience comes standard with <strong>Power Windows</strong>, <strong>Power Locks</strong>, <strong>Power Liftgate</strong>, <strong>Air Conditioning</strong>, and an <strong>Adjustable Steering Wheel</strong>, making every drive enjoyable whether youre commuting, running errands, or heading out on a weekend getaway.</p><p>Dont miss your opportunity to own this stylish and well-equipped 2024 Buick Encore GX Sport Touring.</p><p><strong>Call us today to schedule a test drive!</strong></p><p><strong>Easton Auto Sales</strong><br> <strong>613-561-5172</strong></p><p>We are <strong>OMVIC certified</strong> and a proud <strong>UCDA member</strong>. Conveniently located just minutes from <strong>Kingston and Brockville</strong>. We pay <strong>top dollar for trades</strong>, and dont forget to check out our <strong>5-star Google rating!</strong></p>

2024 Buick Encore GX

15,516 KM

Details Description Features

$30,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Buick Encore GX

Sport Touring AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14528397

2024 Buick Encore GX

Sport Touring AWD

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

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Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$30,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
15,516KM
VIN KL4AMESL0RB155415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P770
  • Mileage 15,516 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover comfort, confidence, and modern style in this 2024 Buick Encore GX Sport Touring AWD. Powered by an efficient 1.3L Turbo 3-cylinder engine and equipped with All-Wheel Drive, this versatile SUV delivers a smooth, capable drive in all seasons while offering the practicality you need for everyday life.

Inside, you'll find a premium Leatherette Interior with a Power Driver Seat and Heated Front Seats to keep you comfortable on every journey. Stay connected and entertained with Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, OnStar, Steering Wheel Controls, and Cruise Control, while the Back-Up Camera makes parking and reversing easier than ever.

Convenience comes standard with Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Liftgate, Air Conditioning, and an Adjustable Steering Wheel, making every drive enjoyable whether you're commuting, running errands, or heading out on a weekend getaway.

Don't miss your opportunity to own this stylish and well-equipped 2024 Buick Encore GX Sport Touring.

Call us today to schedule a test drive!

Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172

We are OMVIC certified and a proud UCDA member. Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville. We pay top dollar for trades, and don't forget to check out our 5-star Google rating!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Onstar
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Rear Window Wiper
New Tires

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

AWD
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Single Owner
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
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613-561-5172

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$30,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2024 Buick Encore GX