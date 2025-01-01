$47,900+ tax & licensing
2024 Buick Envision
Avenir AWD, ONLY 7400 KMS
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P526
- Mileage 7,335 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Buick Envision Avenir Luxury Meets Confidence in Every Drive
AWD | Fully Loaded | Call: 613-561-5172
Experience premium driving with the 2024 Buick Envision Avenir the top-tier trim that blends luxury, safety, and performance. With a responsive 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and All-Wheel Drive, this SUV is engineered for smooth handling and superior comfort in every season.Premium Features Include:
-
All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
-
Lane Departure Warning & Collision Avoidance System
-
Heated & Cooled Leather Front Seats
-
Panoramic Sunroof
-
Back-Up Camera & Parking Distance Control
-
Active Blind Spot Assist
-
Power Liftgate & Power Mirrors
-
Satellite Radio & OnStar Capability
-
Cruise Control & Power Locks
-
Cargo Cover for Secure Storage
Every detail of the Envision Avenir has been thoughtfully designed for comfort, safety, and style from its upscale interior to its advanced driver-assistance technologies.
Easton Auto Sales
Located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, we are OMVIC certified and proud UCDA members, offering trusted service and a wide selection of quality vehicles.
We Pay Top Dollar for Trade-Ins
Check Out Our 5-Star Google Rating!
Call 613-561-5172 today to book your test drive and experience true Buick luxury at Easton Auto Sales.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Onstar
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Lane Departure Alert
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
HUD / Heads Up or Windshield Display
2024 Buick Envision