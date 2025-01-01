Menu
<div><strong>2024 Buick Envision Avenir Luxury Meets Confidence in Every Drive</strong></div><br /><div><strong>AWD | Fully Loaded | Call: 613-561-5172</strong></div><br /><div>Experience premium driving with the <strong>2024 Buick Envision Avenir</strong> the top-tier trim that blends luxury, safety, and performance. With a responsive <strong>2.0L 4-cylinder engine</strong> and <strong>All-Wheel Drive</strong>, this SUV is engineered for smooth handling and superior comfort in every season.</div><h4><strong>Premium Features Include:</strong></h4><ul> <li> <p> <strong>All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</strong></p> </li> <li> <p> <strong>Lane Departure Warning & Collision Avoidance System</strong></p> </li> <li> <p> <strong>Heated & Cooled Leather Front Seats</strong></p> </li> <li> <p> <strong>Panoramic Sunroof</strong></p> </li> <li> <p> <strong>Back-Up Camera & Parking Distance Control</strong></p> </li> <li> <p> <strong>Active Blind Spot Assist</strong></p> </li> <li> <p> <strong>Power Liftgate & Power Mirrors</strong></p> </li> <li> <p> <strong>Satellite Radio & OnStar Capability</strong></p> </li> <li> <p> <strong>Cruise Control & Power Locks</strong></p> </li> <li> <p> <strong>Cargo Cover for Secure Storage</strong></p> </li> </ul><br /><div>Every detail of the Envision Avenir has been thoughtfully designed for comfort, safety, and style from its upscale interior to its advanced driver-assistance technologies.</div><hr /><br /><div> <strong>Easton Auto Sales</strong><br> Located just minutes from <strong>Kingston and Brockville</strong>, we are <strong>OMVIC certified</strong> and proud <strong>UCDA members</strong>, offering trusted service and a wide selection of quality vehicles.</div><br /><div> <strong>We Pay Top Dollar for Trade-Ins</strong><br> <strong>Check Out Our 5-Star Google Rating!</strong></div><br /><div> <strong>Call 613-561-5172</strong> today to book your test drive and experience true Buick luxury at Easton Auto Sales.</div>

Stock # P526

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

VIN LRBFZSE42RD062172

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P526
  • Mileage 7,335 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience premium driving with the 2024 Buick Envision Avenir the top-tier trim that blends luxury, safety, and performance. With a responsive 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and All-Wheel Drive, this SUV is engineered for smooth handling and superior comfort in every season.Premium Features Include:

  • All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

  • Lane Departure Warning & Collision Avoidance System

  • Heated & Cooled Leather Front Seats

  • Panoramic Sunroof

  • Back-Up Camera & Parking Distance Control

  • Active Blind Spot Assist

  • Power Liftgate & Power Mirrors

  • Satellite Radio & OnStar Capability

  • Cruise Control & Power Locks

  • Cargo Cover for Secure Storage


Every detail of the Envision Avenir has been thoughtfully designed for comfort, safety, and style from its upscale interior to its advanced driver-assistance technologies.
Easton Auto Sales
Located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, we are OMVIC certified and proud UCDA members, offering trusted service and a wide selection of quality vehicles.
We Pay Top Dollar for Trade-Ins
Check Out Our 5-Star Google Rating!
Call 613-561-5172 today to book your test drive and experience true Buick luxury at Easton Auto Sales.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Onstar
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Lane Departure Alert
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
HUD / Heads Up or Windshield Display

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

