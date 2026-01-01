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<p>Experience modern style and everyday practicality with this sleek <strong>2024 Buick Envista Sport Touring</strong>. With its sporty design and efficient <strong>1.2L turbocharged 3-cylinder engine</strong>, this front-wheel drive SUV delivers a smooth, responsive drive while keeping fuel costs in check.</p><p>Step inside and enjoy a refined cabin featuring <strong>simulated leather interior, heated front seats, rear A/C, and a power drivers seat</strong> for added comfort on every journey. Convenience is at your fingertips with <strong>power windows, locks, mirrors, and a power liftgate</strong>, making loading up and heading out easier than ever.</p><p>Stay connected and confident on the road with <strong>satellite radio, cruise control, a back-up camera, and blind spot monitoring</strong>, giving you the technology and safety features you need for daily driving or long trips.</p><p> <strong>Call us today to schedule your test drive!</strong><br><strong>Easton Auto Sales 613-561-5172</strong></p><p> OMVIC Certified<br> UCDA Member<br> Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville<br> We pay top dollar for trades<br> Proudly backed by our Google rating</p><p>Dont miss out on this stylish and well-equipped Envistaready for its next owner!</p>

2024 Buick Envista

29,984 KM

Details Description Features

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Buick Envista

Sport Touring

Watch This Vehicle
13970001

2024 Buick Envista

Sport Touring

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

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Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
29,984KM
VIN KL47LBE24RB184835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P719
  • Mileage 29,984 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience modern style and everyday practicality with this sleek 2024 Buick Envista Sport Touring. With its sporty design and efficient 1.2L turbocharged 3-cylinder engine, this front-wheel drive SUV delivers a smooth, responsive drive while keeping fuel costs in check.

Step inside and enjoy a refined cabin featuring simulated leather interior, heated front seats, rear A/C, and a power drivers seat for added comfort on every journey. Convenience is at your fingertips with power windows, locks, mirrors, and a power liftgate, making loading up and heading out easier than ever.

Stay connected and confident on the road with satellite radio, cruise control, a back-up camera, and blind spot monitoring, giving you the technology and safety features you need for daily driving or long trips.

Call us today to schedule your test drive!
Easton Auto Sales 613-561-5172

OMVIC Certified
UCDA Member
Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville
We pay top dollar for trades
Proudly backed by our Google rating

Dont miss out on this stylish and well-equipped Envistaready for its next owner!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Onstar
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
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$28,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2024 Buick Envista