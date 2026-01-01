$28,900+ taxes & licensing
2024 Buick Envista
Sport Touring
2024 Buick Envista
Sport Touring
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$28,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P719
- Mileage 29,984 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience modern style and everyday practicality with this sleek 2024 Buick Envista Sport Touring. With its sporty design and efficient 1.2L turbocharged 3-cylinder engine, this front-wheel drive SUV delivers a smooth, responsive drive while keeping fuel costs in check.
Step inside and enjoy a refined cabin featuring simulated leather interior, heated front seats, rear A/C, and a power drivers seat for added comfort on every journey. Convenience is at your fingertips with power windows, locks, mirrors, and a power liftgate, making loading up and heading out easier than ever.
Stay connected and confident on the road with satellite radio, cruise control, a back-up camera, and blind spot monitoring, giving you the technology and safety features you need for daily driving or long trips.
Call us today to schedule your test drive!
Easton Auto Sales 613-561-5172
OMVIC Certified
UCDA Member
Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville
We pay top dollar for trades
Proudly backed by our Google rating
Dont miss out on this stylish and well-equipped Envistaready for its next owner!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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613-561-5172